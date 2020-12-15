Lady Comets hold off Douglas for 1st win

The Rapid City Christian girls' basketball team jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and held on to topple Douglas 59-49 Tuesday night in Box Elder.
The Lady Comets led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter, but saw their lead dwindle to four points in the third before rebounding.
Rapid City Christian outscored Douglas 16-11 in the fourth quarter to get their first win (1-1) on the season.
Olivia Kieffer led all scorers for the Lady Comets with 25 points, while Alexa Ham added 12 points.
Savannah Gray led the Patriots with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Lamara Castaneda added 14 points.
Rapid City Christian returns home Friday to host Lyman, while Douglas, 0-3, is at Hot Springs Thursday.
SULLY BUTTES 52, LYMAN 30: The Chargers built a big first-half lead and ran past the Raiders Tuesday in Presho.
Sully Buttes led 33-15 at halftime.
Skylar Volmer led Lyman with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Lyman, 1-2, is at Rapid City Christian Friday and Sully Buttes, 2-1, is at Aberdeen Roncalli Monday.
HERREID/SELBY AREA 58, TIMBER LAKE 51, OT: The Wolverines needed an extra five minutes in their season opener, but they were able to stop the Panthers Tuesday in Timber Lake.
No other information was made possible.
Herreid/Selby Are will be at Mobridge-Pollock Saturday, while Timber Lake, 1-1, is at Harding County Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 39, STURGIS 24: The Broncs clamped down defensively to stop the Scoopers Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Belle Fourche led 22-10 at halftime.
No other information was made available.
Belle Fourche, 2-0, is at Sundance, Wyo., Friday, while Sturgis, 1-1, hosts Pierre Friday night.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 90, WALL 36: The Comets pulled away by halftime and ran past the Eagles Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led led 26-17 at end of the first quarter, 52-28 at halftime and 70-30 at end of the third quarter.
Jackson DiBona led the Comets with 18 points, while Carson Glassbrenner and Presley Myers had 11 points each and Trace Trainor had 10 points, seven assists and five steals. Mitch Heidecker added nine points and 11 rebounds for Rapid City Christian.
Tack Tines led Wall with 15 points. Cedar Amiotte and Reid Hansen both chipped in seven points each.
Rapid City Christian, 2-0, hosts Lyman Friday and Wall, 1-1, is at Jones County Friday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 64, NEWELL 41: The Raineys helped lead the Golddiggers past the Irrigators Tuesday in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood jumped out to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 49-31 going into the fourth.
Sophomore Crew Rainey led Lead-Deadwood with 14 points, followed by junior Rocke Rainey with 13 and senior TK Rainey with 11.
David Morrell and Colton Burtzlaff both scored 13 points for Newell.
Lead-Deadwood, 2-0, is at the Stateline Shootout Friday in Upton, Wyo., and at Sundance, Wyo., Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 51, STURGIS 43: The Broncs led big early and held on for the win over the Scoopers Tuesday in Sturgis.
Belle Fourche led 32-11 at halftime.
No other information was made available.
Belle Fourche, 2-0, is at Sundance, Wyo., Friday, while Sturgis, 0-2, is at Aberdeen Central Saturday.
CHAMBERLAIN 47, GREGORY 40: The Cubs held pick up the road win over the Gorillas in Gregory Tuesday.
Chamberlain led 24-19 at halftime and 33-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Hayden Evans scored 24 points for Chamberlain and Daniel Mitchell had a big game for Gregory with 30 points and 17 rebounds.
Chamberlain, 1-0, is at Parkston Friday, while Gregory, 1-1, hosts Colome Thursday.
TIMBER LAKE 63, HERREID/SELBY AREA 58: The Panthers got past the Wolverines Tuesday in Timber Lake.
No other information was made available.
Timber Lake, 1-1, is at Harding County Thursday and Herreid/Selby Area, 0-1, hosts Faulkton Thursday.
