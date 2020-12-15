Lady Comets hold off Douglas for 1st win

The Rapid City Christian girls' basketball team jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and held on to topple Douglas 59-49 Tuesday night in Box Elder.

The Lady Comets led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter, but saw their lead dwindle to four points in the third before rebounding.

Rapid City Christian outscored Douglas 16-11 in the fourth quarter to get their first win (1-1) on the season.

Olivia Kieffer led all scorers for the Lady Comets with 25 points, while Alexa Ham added 12 points.

Savannah Gray led the Patriots with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Lamara Castaneda added 14 points.

Rapid City Christian returns home Friday to host Lyman, while Douglas, 0-3, is at Hot Springs Thursday.

SULLY BUTTES 52, LYMAN 30: The Chargers built a big first-half lead and ran past the Raiders Tuesday in Presho.

Sully Buttes led 33-15 at halftime.

Skylar Volmer led Lyman with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Lyman, 1-2, is at Rapid City Christian Friday and Sully Buttes, 2-1, is at Aberdeen Roncalli Monday.