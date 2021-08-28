Lady Comets hold on to win own tourney

Hidden away a bit in the Rapid City Christian volleyball team’s championship during the second Comet Volleyball Tournament at Hart Ranch was just how the Lady Comets won their own tournament.
Rapid City Christian was unbeaten at 4-0 on the day but had to go to three sets against both Madison and Scottsbluff, Neb., to win the tournament.
Obviously, they found a way.
Madison finished 3-1, while Scottsbluff and St. Thomas More were both 2-2, New Underwood was 1-3 and Faith 0-4.
The Lady Comets edged Scottsbluff 25-11, 20-25 and 25-23, before outlasting Madison 25-22, 27-29 and 25-22.
"I thought it was a great day, great competition," Rapid City Christian head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. "I'm so glad that Madison was able to come here, and Scottsbluff, Faith, New Underwood and STM. It was great competition and we are thankful that we had a lot of tough matches, and it made us dig deep and be mentally tough.”
Being mentally tough was not only the key from the Lady Comets in the tournament, but it is what Kieffer is preaching this season to her young team that is off to a 5-0 start.
“I think just the unity, finishing strong, we’re working through that. That is a big focus of ours this year,” she said. “In those close matches, they really had to dig deep. I was proud of the girls.”
RCCH junior Olivia Kieffer said it was a fun day as they were able play a lot of volleyball.
“It was good. We had to mentally overcome tiredness,” she said. “There were a lot of ups and downs in the Scottsbluff and Madison games. We’re just working on being more consistent, and I’m really proud of everyone for how hard we competed and finished strong.”
Winning these kind of games put the Lady Comets in a good spot in the beginning of the season, sophomore Anna Egge said.
“Our confidence is high and we came out here to prove ourselves and just be mentally tough today,” she said. “One of the things that have been working on this season is not becoming tired and not letting our circumstances dictate how we play and things like that. It’s about pushing through that and doing our best.”
The second game of the Madison contest was especially close, with both teams having opportunities to win earlier. RCCH led 26-25 and 27-26 but couldn't quite get that two-point edge. Three hitting errors by RCCH closed the match in the Trojans' favor.
Rapid City Christian trailed by three, 19-16 in the third set before tying the match on two straight kills by Egge and taking the lead on two errors by Madison. A tip kill by Alexis Truitt and another wide hit gave the Lady Comets the win.
"Every point is a new game. If you get too down then you fall in a rut, “Olivia Kieffer said. “We were trying to be super intentional and never let up, never let the last point be our last one.”
Rapid City Christian opened the tournament with a 25-14 and 25-18 win over New Underwood, before holding off Scottsbluff and Madison. They closed with a two-set win over Black Hills Conference foe St. Thomas More, 25-17 and 25-14.
“We’re thankful we are in the Black Hills Conference this year with that tough competition,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “STM has a great team and they are coached great. We know every time it is going to be a good match, so we have to come ready very time.”
Egge finished with 40 kills and eight aces on the day, while Kieffer chipped in with 38 kills. Jaedyn Namanny had 46 digs and Kylie Kallio set up the RCCH offense with 87 assists.
“I’m so grateful for them, they are awesome. My teammates, we all want to go out there and compete and do it for the Lord,” Olivia Kieffer said. “We want our focus to be on him and competing. It is super fun. None of us are going to let a ball hit the ground. We hold each other accountable. We are going to be relentless and just give our very best on every play.”
Added Egge: “I’m super thankful to be on this team and having the opportunity to compete at this level. I just give all the glory to God.”
While it has been a good start to the season, Elizabeth Kieffer said the team still has a lot of work ahead of them, and it all starts Monday in practice. She said the Lady Comets struggled on their serve Saturday and there are just different parts of their game that they need to work on.
“We need to go out this week and get better, just be ready for practice,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “We can’t let this affect us like, ‘oh we won this, we’re really good.’ It was a tournament, so every point really matters going forward. It was fun to do that, but we have to just keep playing, keep getting better.”
The Lady Comets return to action Tuesday at Alliance, Neb., before returning to BHC play at Sturgis on Thursday.