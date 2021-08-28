Lady Comets hold on to win own tourney

"Every point is a new game. If you get too down then you fall in a rut, “Olivia Kieffer said. “We were trying to be super intentional and never let up, never let the last point be our last one.”

Rapid City Christian opened the tournament with a 25-14 and 25-18 win over New Underwood, before holding off Scottsbluff and Madison. They closed with a two-set win over Black Hills Conference foe St. Thomas More, 25-17 and 25-14.

“We’re thankful we are in the Black Hills Conference this year with that tough competition,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “STM has a great team and they are coached great. We know every time it is going to be a good match, so we have to come ready very time.”

Egge finished with 40 kills and eight aces on the day, while Kieffer chipped in with 38 kills. Jaedyn Namanny had 46 digs and Kylie Kallio set up the RCCH offense with 87 assists.

“I’m so grateful for them, they are awesome. My teammates, we all want to go out there and compete and do it for the Lord,” Olivia Kieffer said. “We want our focus to be on him and competing. It is super fun. None of us are going to let a ball hit the ground. We hold each other accountable. We are going to be relentless and just give our very best on every play.”