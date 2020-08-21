Lady Comets lead Madison Invite after singles play

“It was a good win,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “We played our game. It was a physical match, and we controlled the tempo, maintained possession and kept them from getting touches and shots.”

The best opportunity for a score in the second half for Lincoln came in the 64th minute when the Patriots Kevin Gle dueled with Raiders keeper Shawn Bauer. Bauer had blocked a Gle shot and then the two battled for possession away from the Raiders net before the big Raiders keeper smothered the ball.

Stevens stays in Sioux Falls and faces Washington at 11 a.m.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 1: The Cobblers came from behind to get the win over the Warriors Friday in Sioux Falls.

Washington jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Dipendra Tiwari, but Central tied the game six minutes later on a header by junior Harold Ogbozor, assisted by senior captain Tyler Roe.

Tied at 1-1 at halftime, Central gained its first lead in the 43rd minute when Roe slotted the ball to senior Jalen Stephens, who beat three defenders and the keeper for the goal.

Senior Quincy Warren had several key saves in the second half to keep it a 2-1 score.