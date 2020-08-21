Lady Comets lead Madison Invite after singles play

The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team opened the Madison Invitational in a big way with two individual singles champions for the team-scoring lead Friday in Madison.
In the singles tournament, the Lady Comets earned titles at the first and second flights, and scored 187 points for the team scoring lead. Aberdeen Roncalli and Milbank tied for second at 155.5 points each, followed by Huron with 144 points, Vermillion with 80, Spearfish with 72, Lennox with 42.5 and Madison with 32 points.
Ella Hancock (Flight 1) and Julia Anderson (flight 2) came away with individual titles, both going 3-0 in singles play. Hancock defeated Hallie Essington of Milbank 8-1 in the title match, while Anderson edged Hattie Mullenbach of Milbank 8-6 for the Flight 2 title.
Rebeccah Anglin of Spearfish finished second in Flight 6, losing to Say Ma of Huron 8-5, while Hannah Beckloff of Christian was second at Flight 4, losing to AnneClaire Rubish of Huron 8-5.
The invitational concludes today with doubles action.
Stevens picks up three wins
The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team had a long, hot day in the grueling Brandon sun, but still earned three impressive wins on Friday.
The Raiders beat Brandon Valley and Watertown by 7-2 scores and shut out Brookings 9-0.
Anna Mueller, at No. 3 singles, and Julia Wiedmeier, at No. 4 singles, were both 30-5 on the day to win all three of their matches. Abby Sherrill was also 3-0 at No. 4 and Peyton Ogle was 3-0 at No. 6 that include one forfeit victory.
Stevens is at Yankton today to face Vermillion and Yankton.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 2, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 0: Rapid City Stevens opened the boys soccer season with a shutout win over Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday at Howard Wood Field.
The Raiders spoiled the Patriots’ senior night recognition, scoring two first-half goals and frustrating the hosts with a patient and penetrating offense and excellent team defense that allowed few scoring opportunities.
The Raiders goals came on two nice set pieces, the first coming in the 22nd minute when Levi Busching fielded a cross from Ross Moriarty and sliced a searing shot off Patriots keeper Cameron Downey.
Three minutes before halftime, Busching again found net, taking a cross pass from teammate Zack Williams and scoring past the outstretched hands of Downey.
The Raiders dominated action on both sides of the field, taking 17 shots with nine on frame. The Patriots, with 13 seniors, took just four shots, all on frame.
“It was a good win,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “We played our game. It was a physical match, and we controlled the tempo, maintained possession and kept them from getting touches and shots.”
The best opportunity for a score in the second half for Lincoln came in the 64th minute when the Patriots Kevin Gle dueled with Raiders keeper Shawn Bauer. Bauer had blocked a Gle shot and then the two battled for possession away from the Raiders net before the big Raiders keeper smothered the ball.
Stevens stays in Sioux Falls and faces Washington at 11 a.m.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 1: The Cobblers came from behind to get the win over the Warriors Friday in Sioux Falls.
Washington jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Dipendra Tiwari, but Central tied the game six minutes later on a header by junior Harold Ogbozor, assisted by senior captain Tyler Roe.
Tied at 1-1 at halftime, Central gained its first lead in the 43rd minute when Roe slotted the ball to senior Jalen Stephens, who beat three defenders and the keeper for the goal.
Senior Quincy Warren had several key saves in the second half to keep it a 2-1 score.
Both teams had six shots, Washington five on goal to three for the Cobblers.
"Kudos again to my defense for their work overall," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "The boys all showed great maturity under pressure today. I'm very proud of them."
Central, 2-0, is at Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday at 10 a.m. at Yankton Trails Park.
SPEARFISH 4, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: The Spartans remained unbeaten with the shutout win over the Rough Riders Friday in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 3-0, will be in Sioux Falls Saturday to face O'Gorman at 9 a.m. Mountain.
BELLE FOURCHE 10, GROTON AREA 2: The Broncs had 22 shots on goal in the big win over the Tigers Friday in Belle Fourche.
Charles Alberts had another big game with five goals, while Josiah Trimble added four goals for the Broncs. Eli Sesser had the other goal for Belle Fourche.
Ethan Jensen had five assists, while Drake Sutter added one assist.
Hunter Cherveny had seven saves for the Broncs.
Belle Fourche, 3-1, hosts Sioux Falls Christian at noon.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 6, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Chargers rolled to the road win over the Cavaliers Friday night at Dakota Fields.
Aaron Nelson scored for the Cavs on a penalty kick 34 minutes into the game.
Jacob Solano had 25 saves at goal for STM.
St. Thomas More, 1-2, hosts Groton Area at 11 a.m. at Dakota Fields, while Sioux Falls Christian, 1-0, is at Belle Fourche.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 8, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 0: The Cobblers rolled early for the big win over the Warriors Friday in Sioux Falls.
Central led 4-0 at halftime and added four more scores in the second half.
Individually, Keyera Harmon scored a pair of goals to lead the Cobblers, with Karoline Riismaes. Kazlyn Bachelor, Jacie Stephens, Morgan Sullivan and Mercy Godfrey all scoring one goal.
Kaysie Dahl and Bachelor both had two assists, with Sullivan and Delaney Kost adding one assist each.
"I'm super happy with the girls tonight, we had strong pressure on the ball, clean defensive work and a good combination play in the midfield and great finishing," Central coach Mark Morgan said.
Central, 2-0, has outscored its opponents 18-0 and will be at Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday at 10 a.m.
GROTON AREA 4, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Tigers picked up the road win over the Lady Broncs Friday in Belle Fourche.
For Belle Flourche, Heather Mitchell had 12 saves and the lone goal came from Jazlyn Olson.
Belle Fourche, 0-3, hosts Sioux Falls christian Saturday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS, 2, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1: The Raiders opened the season with a tough win over the Patriots Friday in Sioux Falls.
Stevens took a 1-0 lead at halftime on a goal by Tenly Sinehorst at the 35th minute as she came off the bench and put back a rebound for her first career goal.
The Raiders made it 2-0 20 minutes into the second half on a goal by Mattie Tschetter, assisted by Emma Comes. The Patriots' goal came three minutes later from Mariah Siem.
Stevens keeper Morgan Jost had 12 saves.
"We had some travel legs and first-game legs," Stevens coach Luis Usera. "We were running around a little confused, but Lincoln is a good team and they did a good job. It was back-and-forth in the second half, and both teams played physical."
Stevens will take on Sioux Falls Washington Saturday at 1 p.m. in Sioux Falls.
