Lady Comets, Rangers earn SoDak 16 berths

Rapid City Christian never trailed as the Lady Comets beat Hot Springs 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9 Thursday night at Hart Ranch to advance to the SoDak 16.
In the first set, Rapid City Christian started with an 8-1 lead on the service of Tori Altstiel. Later in the set, Jaedyn Nammany recorded three aces in a row before the Comets put the set away.
The Comets started the second set with a 7-1 run as Altstiel served them to a big lead. Abby Pierce served Christian to a 21-11 lead before they finished the set 25-16.
Pierce served the Comets to a 9-0 lead in the third set and finished in a flurry to win the set and match.
Freeland finished with 23 assists and nine digs for the Lady Comets, while Altstiel added seven kills and six aces and Pierce had six aces and nine digs.
Olivia Kieffer finished with eight kills and Emma Schultz added five aces and nine digs. Nammany finished with five aces and nine digs.
No results were made available for Hot Springs.
The Lady Comets, 27-4, will go into the SoDak 16 as the No. 3 seed and host No. 14 Redfield Thursday. Hot Springs finished its season at 5-16.
HILL CITY 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Region 7A/8A top-seed Rangers rolled to the easy win over the Golddiggers Thursday in Hill City to advance to the SoDak 16.
The Rangers picked up the 25-11, 25-11 and 25-5 victory.
No other results were made available.
Hill City, the No. 2 seed going into the So-Dak 16, moved to 25-2 with the win and will host Clark/Willow Lake next Thursday. Lead-Deadwood finished the season at 2-20.
WINNER 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Warriors moved on to the SoDak 16 with the three-set win over the Broncs in the combined Region 7A/8A tournament Thursday night in Winner.
Winner earned the win with a 25-21, 25-18 and 25-15 win.
No other results were made available.
Winner, 21-4 and the No. 4 seed at the SoDak 16, hosts No. 13 Tea Area. The Broncs closed their season at 7-14.
Class B
PHILIP 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Lady Scotties kept their season alive and moved on to the SoDak 16 with the three-set win over the Tigers Thursday in the Region 7B tournament in Philip.
Philip earned the win with a 25-21, 25-18 and 26-24 victory.
No other results were made available.
Philip, 15-6, will be the No. 12 seed and be at No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery in the SoDak 16 Thursday, while New Underwood ended its season at 15-8.
KADOKA AREA 3, WHITE RIVER 2: The Lady Kougars rallied from two sets down to earn a berth in the SoDak 16 with the win over the Tiger Thursday at the Region 7B tournament in Kadoka.
White River won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-18, only to see Kadoka Area prevail in the next three, 25-21, 25-21 and 15-10.
No other results were made available.
Kadoka Area, 18-8 and the No. 13 seed, will be at No. 4 Colman-Egan, while White River closes its season at 15-6.
