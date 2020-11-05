Lady Comets, Rangers earn SoDak 16 berths

Rapid City Christian never trailed as the Lady Comets beat Hot Springs 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9 Thursday night at Hart Ranch to advance to the SoDak 16.

In the first set, Rapid City Christian started with an 8-1 lead on the service of Tori Altstiel. Later in the set, Jaedyn Nammany recorded three aces in a row before the Comets put the set away.

The Comets started the second set with a 7-1 run as Altstiel served them to a big lead. Abby Pierce served Christian to a 21-11 lead before they finished the set 25-16.

Pierce served the Comets to a 9-0 lead in the third set and finished in a flurry to win the set and match.

Freeland finished with 23 assists and nine digs for the Lady Comets, while Altstiel added seven kills and six aces and Pierce had six aces and nine digs.

Olivia Kieffer finished with eight kills and Emma Schultz added five aces and nine digs. Nammany finished with five aces and nine digs.

No results were made available for Hot Springs.

The Lady Comets, 27-4, will go into the SoDak 16 as the No. 3 seed and host No. 14 Redfield Thursday. Hot Springs finished its season at 5-16.