Lady Comets roll back into SoDak 16 with hard-fought sweep of Cavaliers

Reaching the SoDak 16 has become standard for the Rapid City Christian volleyball team, but it’s a feat head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said her squad never takes for granted.

On Thursday night, the No. 1 Lady Comets faced off against rival St. Thomas More for the fourth time this season, with this installment serving as the final round of the Region 8A Tournament, and while the No. 4 Cavaliers put up a fight and nearly took the third set, they secured their sixth straight trip to the sweet 16 as a Class A school with a 25-23, 25-14, 26-24 victory at Hart Ranch.

Rapid City Christian (29-6) is the No. 4 seed in the Class A SoDak 16 and will face No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (23-9) on Tuesday for a spot in the state tournament.

“It’s just so special,” sophomore Kendall Glassbrenner said. “I remember back in eighth grade when I went for the first time, I’m just getting those same feelings. I’m just so excited for this team bonding that we always get to do.”

Olivia Kieffer and Ana Egge poured in 13 kills apiece for Rapid City Christian, which won its sixth straight match, while Kieffer tallied 15 digs and Egge added 10. Kylie Kallio dished out 30 assists, while Sophie DeWitt and and Glassbrenner highlighted a lethal serving performance, recording six and four aces, respectively, to lead a Lady Comets team that finished with 14.

Reese Ross paced STM (18-17) with a match-high 23 kills, and Megan Lee added four. Enna Henry tallied 14 assists, and Gretchen Henry and Scarlet Grimshaw notched 10 digs each.

“We are super excited and never take anything for granted. STM did great. It was a great match,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “I just think they’re relentless, and they were determined to win. I give them a lot of credit, they played great and I just love their tenacity and willingness to compete.”

Ross earned back-to-back kills as the Cavaliers took the first four points of the opening set, but the Lady Comets got back into it as Glasbrenner poured in three straight aces on a 7-0 run that was part of a 15-3 stretch to pull ahead 15-7. Trailing 22-14 later in the frame, STM rattled off an 8-1 run to get back within a point, but a service error handed Christian set point, and after a Ross kill staved off the chance, Egge converted her squad’s second set point with a kill.

The Lady Comets broke away quicker in the second set. Leading 15-13, Olivia Kieffer struck three straight times for kills to ignite a 10-1 run to close out the frame and take a two-sets-to-one advantage. Christian tallied six straight to win the set, highlighted by three aces from DeWitt.

The third and final set didn’t come nearly as easily to the Lady Comets, however, as the Cavaliers fought resiliently to keep their season alive. Christian looked to be running away with it when it seized five straight points and built a 7-4 lead, but STM came roaring back with seven straight points, four coming on Ross kills, to pull ahead 11-7. The Cavs continued to hold the lead until Olivia Kieffer threw down three consecutive kills on a 6-1 stretch and the Lady Comets retook the lead at 20-18.

Ross notched two more kills as St. Thomas More grabbed five of the next six points and got within one of a set point, leading 23-21. Christian regrouped, however, and won the next three to earn a match point. Madison Boyum staved it off with a kill before Egge notched back-to-back kills, the latter coming on a 19-point rally that saw the ball cross over the net nine times, to give the Lady Comets their 11th straight win and 27th consecutive set over the Cavaliers and secure another spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

“I believe that it was just our team effort and our compatibility, where we just came out and we gave it our all so we could finish and get to the SoDak 16,” Glassbrenner said. “I think it’s definitely a good lesson, that we always need to continue at our A-game and not let it slip a little, so we don’t have to stress and worry that we might lose a set.”