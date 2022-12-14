Lady Comets roll into LNI main draw with play-in win over Lady Warriors

For this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational, a 16-team play-in round determines who will compete in which bracket; the winners advancing to the main Oceti Sakowin draw and the losers being placed in the secondary Makosica draw.

The Rapid City Christian girls had little trouble getting back to the former, hitting 13 3-pointers and distributing the scoring among their squad in a formidable 73-25 victory over St. Francis Indian on Wednesday at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Lady Comets will face the winner of Little Wound vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (3:30 p.m. Wednesday tipoff) in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at Summit Arena.

“It feels good to be back. We really appreciate the opportunity to be in the tournament,” head coach Joe Kieffer said. “Our school feels really blessed to have this chance, and it’s such a unique event. It’s really fun and I know it’s something these girls will never forget.”

A dozen players scored for Christian (2-0) and five different athletes collected 3s. Savanah Armendariz led the offensive output with 13 points, while Brynn Casey tallied 12 points and added four steals. Sharlee Kills In Sight paced St. Francis (0-2) with 14 points.

“We weren’t necessarily thinking we were going to be shooting lots of 3s, we probably would prefer some layups, but it was great,” Kieffer said. “And it was nice to see a lot of different people get their name in the book and get some playing time.”

Olivia Kieffer and Alexa Ham, coming off 20-point double-double performances against Douglas on Saturday, picked up seven and six points, respectively, in limited action.

“We’d like to stay as fresh as we can for as long as we can,” Joe Kieffer said. “When you play four games in a row, in any form but more or less a tournament of this nature, if we can keep our legs, that'll give us a good opportunity to have further success.”

Wednesday’s contest also saw the return of starter Hayden Thorton, who missed the season opener Saturday with a sprained ankle. The freshman guard earned eight points off the bench.

“It felt great,” Thorton said. “I came off of one practice, they sat me a lot just to save me, but it felt pretty good. I’m excited to be playing.”

After Leah Bad Hand opened the scoring with a bucket for the Lady Warriors, six different Lady Comets tallied points on a 12-0 run, highlighted by a Casey 3 from the top of the key, to take a double-digit lead less than five and a half minutes into the game.

Armendariz knocked down two of five 3s on another big run, this time a 21-0 stretch, as Christian extended its lead above 20 at 34-5.

After Cante Anderson hit two free throws to end the run, Kills In Sight scored on a layup and followed it up with a steal and fastbreak bucket. She then notched a basket through a foul, unable to complete the 3-point play, and finished the first half with eight points as St. Francis trailed 39-16 at halftime.

A 15-0 run early in the second half, fueled by 3s from Thorton, Abby Thomson and Millie Selfridge and back-to-back steals and easy layups by Armendariz, pushed the Lady Comets’ advantage beyond 30 at 55-18 and induced a running clock. Samantha Thomson drilled a shot from deep to make it a 40-point game, 60-20, with 8:45 to play, then Casey dropped in back-to-back 3s on an 11-0 run to stretch the margin to 50 at 73-23 inside three minutes remaining.

“I’m excited that our win puts us in Summit Arena and we get to play there now,” Thorton said. “Each day we take it one at a time, trying to make it to the championship.”