Lady Comets runs past Custer in three
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team broke a two-game skid with a three-set win over Custer Monday night in Custer.

The Lady Comets rolled to the 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9 victory.

Olivia Kieffer led the way in hitting for Rapid City Christian with 14 kills, while Abby Pierce finished with nine kills and 12 digs. Tori Altstiel had seven serving aces and three blocks and Riley Freeland had 55 assists and six kills.

No results were made available for Custer.

Rapid City Christian, 19-2, returns home tonight to face Hot Springs and will be at New Underwood Thursday night.

Custer, 9-7, hosts Hot Springs Thursday.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

