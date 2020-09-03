Lady Comets stay unbeaten with big win over Wall

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team has proven that you don't always have to hit hard and score points at the net — which it does — to be successful.
The unbeaten and fifth-ranked Lady Comets used a dominating serving game to put Wall back on its heels en route to a three-set win Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
The Lady Comets led for much of the night to topple the Lady Eagles 25-11, 25-10 and 25-12.
With the win, Rapid City Christian moved to 7-0 on the young season.
The Lady Comets got 23 of their 75 points on the night from service aces, including 12 from senior outside hitter Abby Pierce, who had seven alone on a 15-0 first-game run.
"It's been a big focus for us because if you can't serve it well, then you can't play the rest of the game," Pierce said. "I think my coaches and my teammates are pushing me to get better as a server. Our whole team serving is a big focal point for us."
Rapid City Christian coach Elizabeth Kieffer agreed with Pierce and said that one of their goals this season has been to become effective servers. They were more than effective Thursday night.
"We just take it from there. That has been a big focus for us up to now," she said.
It was a battle of 4-0 starts early in the first set from both teams before the Lady Comets took control with that 15-0 run.
Riley Freeland and Tori Alstiel combined for a couple of blocks and Freeland had two more kills from her setter position before Pierce's kill was the first-set clincher.
Rapid City Christian led 13-4 in the second game before Nora Dinger got an ace, and a couple of Christian errors cut the lead to 14-7.
It was still 19-10 before the Lady Comets closed with the last six points, including three aces by Alstiel and a kill by Freeland.
"We just come in being intentional and knowing every game is the game that we are focused on," Pierce said. "We're not focused on who our opponent is, but just coming out and playing our best game and playing Comet volleyball."
Wall took its only lead on the night by scoring the first two points of the third set and led 3-1 on an ace by Jenna Elshere and a kill by Regan Simons. Rapid City Christian came back and led 5-4 on a kill by Olivia Kieffer and went on a 7-0 run, never trailing again.
Wall did hang tough for a while at 13-9 and 17-12, but again Rapid City Christian closed strong with the set's final eight points for the win.
"It starts with the pass," Wall coach Miranda Ruland said. "But other than a couple runs, I was pretty proud of them. We knew this was going to be a tough team. They are competitive in the As. I was proud of our girls' attitude and response tonight, even through it was a tough game."
Freeland finished with 20 set assists, while Alstiel led the way with eight kills and nine digs. Kieffer also had eight kills.
"We're trying to spread the offense around. Our setter, Riley, did a good job with that," Coach Kieffer said. "She is a dominant force at the net, and she is one of our great hitters, too."
Elizabeth Kieffer said they want to go into every opponent as equal on every point.
"We try to take every point individually, whether we are leading by 10 or behind by 10. We don't want to get caught up in the score, but take it point-by-point," she said. "We did that today, too."
While it has been a good start for the Lady Comets, like all teams battling the virus, Pierce said they know that any game can be their last game.
"Every practice, every game, especially for us seniors, we go in thinking that we have to give it our all, and just trusting that Jesus has the big picture of it all and he has a plan, and it is the correct plan," she said.
Lillyanna Wagner led Wall with four kills and four digs, with Ava Dinger adding two kills and six digs and Wlshere with two kills and five digs. Charlie Heathershaw had two aces.
Despite the loss, Ruland said she can tell that the Eagles, 2-2, are a different team from last year when they struggled, which makes her excited for the season.
"We won our first two matches in our triangular," she said. "The passion and the drive that they are showing, I can tell it is going to be a different year."
Both teams return to action next Thursday on the road — Rapid City Christian at Faith and Wall at Kadoka Area.
