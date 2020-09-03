Lady Comets stay unbeaten with big win over Wall

Freeland finished with 20 set assists, while Alstiel led the way with eight kills and nine digs. Kieffer also had eight kills.

"We're trying to spread the offense around. Our setter, Riley, did a good job with that," Coach Kieffer said. "She is a dominant force at the net, and she is one of our great hitters, too."

Elizabeth Kieffer said they want to go into every opponent as equal on every point.

"We try to take every point individually, whether we are leading by 10 or behind by 10. We don't want to get caught up in the score, but take it point-by-point," she said. "We did that today, too."

While it has been a good start for the Lady Comets, like all teams battling the virus, Pierce said they know that any game can be their last game.

"Every practice, every game, especially for us seniors, we go in thinking that we have to give it our all, and just trusting that Jesus has the big picture of it all and he has a plan, and it is the correct plan," she said.

Lillyanna Wagner led Wall with four kills and four digs, with Ava Dinger adding two kills and six digs and Wlshere with two kills and five digs. Charlie Heathershaw had two aces.