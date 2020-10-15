Lady Comets stop Tigers in three

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team earned its third straight win, stopping New Underwood in three sets Thursday night in New Underwood.

The Lady Comets, 21-2, earned the 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15 victory.

Riley Freeland led the way with 34 set assists and four blocks, while Olivia Kieffer had 16 kills. Tori Altstiel finished with 12 kills and two blocks, while Ana Ege had three blocks.

No results were made available for New Underwood.

Rapid City Christian stays on the road and will compete in the Northwestern tournament Saturday in Mellette.

The loss snapped an eight-match win streak for the Tigers and New Underwood, 8-5, will compete Saturday in the Douglas Tournament.

STURGIS 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Scoopers rebounded from a first-set loss to down the Golddiggers in four sets Thursday night in Lead.

Lead-Deadwood won the first set 25-23, but the Scoopers dominated the next three sets 25-10, 25-10 and 25-9.

No other information was made possible.

Sturgis, 8-8, is at Pierre Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 1-16, hosts Douglas Tuesday.