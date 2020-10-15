Lady Comets stop Tigers in three

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team earned its third straight win, stopping New Underwood in three sets Thursday night in New Underwood.
The Lady Comets, 21-2, earned the 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15 victory.
Riley Freeland led the way with 34 set assists and four blocks, while Olivia Kieffer had 16 kills. Tori Altstiel finished with 12 kills and two blocks, while Ana Ege had three blocks.
No results were made available for New Underwood.
Rapid City Christian stays on the road and will compete in the Northwestern tournament Saturday in Mellette.
The loss snapped an eight-match win streak for the Tigers and New Underwood, 8-5, will compete Saturday in the Douglas Tournament.
STURGIS 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Scoopers rebounded from a first-set loss to down the Golddiggers in four sets Thursday night in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood won the first set 25-23, but the Scoopers dominated the next three sets 25-10, 25-10 and 25-9.
No other information was made possible.
Sturgis, 8-8, is at Pierre Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 1-16, hosts Douglas Tuesday.
PHILIP 3, LYMAN 0: The Lady Scotties rolled to a three-set win over the Raiders Thursday night in Presho, 25-13, 25-11 and 25-12.
Copper Lurz led Philip with 15 kills and seven digs, while Arly Spry added four kills. Rainee Snyder also had seven digs and eight assists. Jaida Haynes added 11 assists.
For Lyman, Drew Luif finished with three kills, five assists and six digs. Ellie Erickson had 10 digs.
Philip, 11-6 hosts Bennett County Tuesday and Lyman, 1-11, is at Stanley County Monday.
Dance and Cheer
Sturgis wins BHC Spirit Competition
Sturgis came away with a pair of wins Thursday night in the Black Hills Conference Spirit Competition in Sturgis.
The Scoopers were the grand champion dance winners with 407 points to 397.5 for Douglas/St. Thomas More and 357 for Hot Springs.
In the cheer competition, Sturgis finished with 135.5 points, to 131.5 for Douglas. Belle Fourche was third with 127 points, followed by Custer with 125.5 and Hot Springs with 115.
Softball
Two Cobblers, two Raiders named to all-state team
A pair of Rapid City Central Cobblers and Rapid City Stevens Raiders each were named to the Class A All-State Softball first team that was released Wednesday night.
Named from Central were senior outfielder Peyton Bagley and junior pitcher Carlier Sauder.
For the Raiders, named to the first team were sophomore pitcher Sophie Dressler and senior second baseman Aislinn Perkins.
Named to the honorable mention team from Central were pitcher and second baseman Tya Brandhagen and junior catcher MJ Madsen.
Named honorable mention from Stevens were senior first baseman Raleigh Lunderman and shortstop Irelyn Spenser.
