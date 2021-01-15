Lady Comets to play for West River title

The Moguls had another big game from Caleb Simons, who became the all-time leading scorer in school history with his fourth point. He passed Lathen Stevens, who had 1,380 points. Simons, who had 23 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists, now has an even 1,400 points in his career.

Also for Edgemont, Grant Darrow had 12 points and Kyran Urben added six points and nine rebounds.

Cole Stripp and Clay Stripp both had 11 points for Moorcroft.

Edgemont, 2-7, continues in the West River Tournament Saturday by facing Newell at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Moorcroft, 4-3, faces New Underwood.

BURKE 64, GREGORY 59: The Cougars held off the Gorillas Friday night in Gregory.

Burke led by three at the end of the first quarter, but Gregory came back for a 29-27 halftime edge. The Cougars, however, outscored the Gorillas 17-12 in the third and 20-18 in the fourth for the win.

Burke had four players scored in double figures, led by Ben Witt with 20 points and Bryce Frank and Nick Nelson with 16 points each. Brogan Grover chipped in with 12 points.

For Gregory, Daniel Mitchel had another big game with 36 points and 14 rebounds, while Cruz Klundt had 14 points and five assists.