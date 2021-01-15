Lady Comets to play for West River title

Rapid City Christian will face Upton, Wyo., Saturday night in the West River Tournament girls' title game at the Barnett Arena in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Lady Comets, 6-3, got 33 points and nine rebounds from Olivia Kieffer Friday night in the 71-48 win over Moorcroft, Wyo., in Wall.
Also for Rapid City Christian, Alexa Ham had 14 points and 9 rebounds.
Upton, 2-0 in the tournament, downed Newell 53-39 Friday night to earn a spot in the title game, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
WALL 51, CUSTER 40: The Lady Eagles outscored the Wildcats 15-5 in the fourth quarter for the win Friday night in Custer.
In a close first three quarters, Wall led by just a 36-35 score going into the fourth quarter.
Nora Dinger and Ava Dinger both scored 10 points to lead Wall, while Alice Sedlacek scored 10 points for Custer, with Ramsey Karim adding nine points.
Wall, 5-4, is at Miller Tuesday, while Custer, 3-8, hosts Stanley County Jan. 23.
NEW UNDERWOOD 64, TIMBER LAKE 37: The Tigers ran past the Panthers Friday night in Timber Lake for their sixth straight win.
No other results were made available.
New Underwood, 8-1, hosts Hot Springs Tuesday, while Timber Lake, 5-2, is at Sully Buttes Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 67, SPEARFISH 50: The Cobblers got 28 points and nine rebounds from senior Micah Swallow and stopped the Spartans for their third straight win.
Central wasn't able to pull away until the second half, leading 18-16 after the first period and 37-30 at halftime. The Cobblers outscored the Spartans 15-10 in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Swallow was 12-of-21 shooting from the field, and his brother, Julian Swallow, was 7-of-12 shooting for 21 points, along with five assists.
Josh Krauter also had eight points and nine rebounds for Central.
Seth Hamilton had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for Spearfish, while Teysean Eaglestaff added 12 points.
Central, 7-2, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Roosevelt Friday and Saturday, while Spearfish, 2-7, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.
MOORCROFT, Wyo., 59, EDGEMONT 50: The Wolves used a big third quarter to stop the Moguls in the consolation semifinals Friday night of the West River Tournament in Wall.
Moorcroft was up 21-20 at halftime and outscored Edgemont 26-13 in the third.
The Moguls had another big game from Caleb Simons, who became the all-time leading scorer in school history with his fourth point. He passed Lathen Stevens, who had 1,380 points. Simons, who had 23 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists, now has an even 1,400 points in his career.
Also for Edgemont, Grant Darrow had 12 points and Kyran Urben added six points and nine rebounds.
Cole Stripp and Clay Stripp both had 11 points for Moorcroft.
Edgemont, 2-7, continues in the West River Tournament Saturday by facing Newell at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Moorcroft, 4-3, faces New Underwood.
BURKE 64, GREGORY 59: The Cougars held off the Gorillas Friday night in Gregory.
Burke led by three at the end of the first quarter, but Gregory came back for a 29-27 halftime edge. The Cougars, however, outscored the Gorillas 17-12 in the third and 20-18 in the fourth for the win.
Burke had four players scored in double figures, led by Ben Witt with 20 points and Bryce Frank and Nick Nelson with 16 points each. Brogan Grover chipped in with 12 points.
For Gregory, Daniel Mitchel had another big game with 36 points and 14 rebounds, while Cruz Klundt had 14 points and five assists.
Burke, 5-3, is at Gayville-Volin Saturday, while Gregory, 4-5, hosts Platte-Geddes Monday.
WALL 48, HOT SPRINGS 28
UPTON, Wyo. 63, FAITH 51: Wall and Upton will meet for the West River Tournament boys' title Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The boys title game is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Barnett Arena.