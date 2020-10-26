Lady Comets win two at Kadoka triangular

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team closed the regular season with a pair of wins Monday night in a triangular at Kadoka.

The Lady Comets ran past Lyman 25-3, 25-6 and 25-7 and stopped Kadoka Area in three, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-8.

Against Lyman, Abby Pierce had 10 digs and seven service aces, while Olivia Kieffer led the way hitting with 14 kills and Riley Freeland had 26 set assists.

Against Kadoka Area, Jaedyn Namanny had 15 digs, with Pierce adding 14 digs. Kieffer had 13 kills and four aces, while Tori Altstiel added 11 kills and four aces. Freeland had 34 assists.

In the other match, Kadoka Area beat Lyman 25-15, 25-12 and 25-11.

Rapid City Christian, 26-4, will now prepare for the Region 7A Tournament, while Kadoka Area, 17-8, will prepare for the Region 7B Tournament. Lyman, 1-15, will be at Burke Tuesday and Kimball/White Lake Friday.

