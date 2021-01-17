Lady Comets win West River girls title; Upton downs Wall for boys championship

Upton led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter with Luca Brooks hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

The Bobcats continued to shoot well in the second, as Ethan Mills opened with a 3, followed by two treys from Reece Barritt for a 24-10 lead with about four minutes until halftime.

Upton took a 32-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Jess Claycomb put the Bobcats up 42-21 and Nathan Barker's basket at the buzzer gave them a 50-32 advantage.

The Eagles still had some fight in the and chipped away at the lead, cutting it to seven points in the final couple of minutes.

A basket by freshman Brodi Sundall and two free throws by Cedar Amiotte cut the lead to 55-48 with 30 seconds to play. But two free throws by Claycomb and one free throw by Mills ended the Wall threat.

"We had a great start," Upton coach Joe Samuelson said. "We made some mistakes, some things we have to clean up. The second half we didn't close and didn't make smart decision we needed to make."

Claycomb and Barritt led the way for Upton, 6-1, with 13 points each.