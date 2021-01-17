Lady Comets win West River girls title; Upton downs Wall for boys championship

The sports cliché that the Rapid City Christian basketball team saved the best for last was accurate and then some Saturday night in the title game of West River Girls Tournament at Barnett Arena.
The Lady Comets trailed 47-42 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Upton, Wyo., 32-16 the rest of the way for the 74-63 victory.
A sluggish first three quarters were all but forgotten once Rapid City Christian got into the fourth quarter. In that quarter, senior Morgan Swarthout scored 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while sophomore Olivia Kieffer scored nine points and sophomore Alexa Ham scored seven points.
"It really helped that we hit some big shots down the stretch. Some of our older girls stepped up and hit some big shots," Rapid City Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. "We had a real rough first half and even in the third quarter. Morgan Swarthout hit some big shots down the stretch."
The Lady Comets led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime, but were outscored 25-18 in the third.
It was Rapid City Christian's first West River Tournament title.
"I don't want to take anything away from their efforts tonight because it is nice to end up with the win," Joe Kieffer said. "I give Upton a lot of credit, they played hard. I'm happy for the girls and happy for the win and I'm excited for just trying to get better."
Olivia Kieffer and Ham both had 19 points to pace the Lady Comets, while Swarthout finished with 18 points and Sarah Burkhalter added 11 points.
Katlyn Louderback led Upton, 5-2, with 19 points and Paige Timberman added 15.
It was the Lady Comets fourth straight win and moved their record to 6-3. Joe Kieffer, in his first season as head coach, said he is seeing a lot of improvement.
"I really feel like we have a lot of potential and we're still not there — we're not even close," he said. "We're working real hard everyday in practice. It's a great group of girls and I love them to death. We're taking it day by day and trying to get better. I feel we have it in us, we're just not getting it out yet."
Olivia Kieffer was the tournament MVP, while Ham and Savannah Armendariz were on the all-tournament team for the Lady Comets. Also on the team from Upton was Katlyn Louderback, Jerrica Caylor and Alyson Louderback.
Also on the all-tournament team were Kaycee Groves and Aiyan Byrd from Faith, Kyanna Petz and Camlyn Connaly from Moorcroft, Wyo., Elli Hollenbeck from Edgemont, Greta Anderson from Bison, Kayden Steele and Lexa Burtzlaff from Newell.
Upton holds off Wall for boys title
The Upton Bobcats led by as much as 21 points but had to hold off the Wall Eagles 60-51 to capture the boys' title Saturday at the West River Tournament at the Barnett Arena.
Upton led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter with Luca Brooks hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
The Bobcats continued to shoot well in the second, as Ethan Mills opened with a 3, followed by two treys from Reece Barritt for a 24-10 lead with about four minutes until halftime.
Upton took a 32-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Jess Claycomb put the Bobcats up 42-21 and Nathan Barker's basket at the buzzer gave them a 50-32 advantage.
The Eagles still had some fight in the and chipped away at the lead, cutting it to seven points in the final couple of minutes.
A basket by freshman Brodi Sundall and two free throws by Cedar Amiotte cut the lead to 55-48 with 30 seconds to play. But two free throws by Claycomb and one free throw by Mills ended the Wall threat.
"We had a great start," Upton coach Joe Samuelson said. "We made some mistakes, some things we have to clean up. The second half we didn't close and didn't make smart decision we needed to make."
Claycomb and Barritt led the way for Upton, 6-1, with 13 points each.
"We always enjoy coming over to this tournament," Samuelson said. "Coming from Wyoming, we like to play South Dakota teams. anytime you can come over here and win and cement your legacy in this tournament, it is pretty fun and good for the boys to experience that."
Tack Tines and Reid Hanson scored 11 each for Wall, which fell to 4-3.
"I was proud of the guys effort, they never gave up," Wall head coach Ryan Dinger said. "We adjusted to a man-to-man zone late int he second quarter. If we had done that a little earlier, maybe it would have helped.
"Obviously Upton shot well from the field, especially from the 3-point line in the first half. I think we outscored them by seven points in the second half. They have a good team and shoot the ball well."
Brooks was the tournament MVP. Also on the all-tournament team from Upton were Claycomb and Brayden Bruce. From Wall on the team were Tines and Amiotte.
Also on the team were Preston Iverson and Cameron Maciejewski from Hot Springs, Clay Stripp and Lane Wood from Moorcroft, Ryan Hotenberger from Newell, Tyson Selby and Joel Gifford from Faith and Linkin Ballard from New Underwood.