Lady Hardrockers hold off Pueblo for 7th straight win

South Dakota Mines held off the upset bid of Colorado State-Pueblo and extended its winning streak to seven games with a hard-fought 61-58 win Saturday over the ThunderWolves at Goodell Gymnasium.

The Lady Hardrockers avoided a gotcha game by playing a smart, gritty game at both ends of the floor as they try and climb further into the top half the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball standings.

“That was a huge team win. Everyone was contributing at the end of the game. Everyone was giving their all,” said Mines senior Anna Haugen, who led all scorers with 20 points. “Like coach said in the locker room, we had a lot of heart, we just kept fighting and we were not going to let that game slip through our fingers.”

“We’ve been in this situation so many times we’re figuring out how to get wins in close games,” said Lady Hardrocker coach Jeri Jacobson, whose team has won eight of its last 10. “We’ve been in so many, we just buckle down and they believe in each other.”

There were plenty of tense moments throughout the game, but particularly in the final minutes.