Lady Longhorns show scoring balance in beating Howard in opener

SPEARFISH — The beauty of a balanced offense in basketball proved its worth for Faith on Thursday during the Lady Longhorns’ 56-34 defeat of Howard in the first round of the State Class B girls' basketball tournament at the Donald E. Young Center.
With the team’s second-leading scorer, Sydnie Schauer, struggling to get the ball through the basket in the first half, Lindsey Wilken and Aiyana Bird stepped up to fill the gap as Faith advanced to Friday night’s semifinal round against Corsica-Stickney.
Wilken was perfect from the field and free-throw line on her way to scoring 12 of her 14 points before halftime. Engel scored all eight of her points during the first half, helping the Lady Longhorns take a 28-14 lead on the Tigers at the break.
“You can’t help but get excited,” Wilken said of her first-half scoring. “I just had to play my best, get back on defense and then defense turns into offense.”
“Lindsey has a motor that doesn’t quit,” Lady Longhorn coach Bryan Carmichael said. “She just loves to play.”
Faith has had its share of tough luck the last couple times it made the State B tournament. In both 2016 and 2018, the Lady Longhorns dropped their opening games of the tournament and finished seventh both years.
Thus, going into the tournament, Carmichael wanted his team to get a few shots to fall early to take some of the nerves away. The formula worked to perfection.
Wilken knocked down a jump shot and followed with a steal and layup to get Faith off and running. By the time the first quarter was done, the Lady Longhorns had a 20-8 lead in hand.
“It was huge to get the ball through the basket,” said Carmichael, who is in his 25th season at Faith. “It relaxed everyone, and now it was just another ball game.”
The opposite was true for Howard. The Tigers struggled against 4 of 19 shooting over the opening 16 minutes of play.
“I think we were tight, not that we panicked per se, but we were a little tight shooting the ball,” said Howard coach Wade Erickson, who guided the Tigers to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. “When they’re hitting and we’re not, now you’re digging yourself a hole. Then you have to fight so hard to get one stop. And every time we made a bucket, they’d come down and drain something from the outside.”
Down 28-14 at the half, Erickson talked to his team about getting the ball into 6-foot forward Abby Connor in the low post. The idea was, by doing so, it would force Faith to collapse into the paint and leave some room for the Tigers’ guards to shoot over the top of Lady Longhorns’ zone defense.
Connor scored a basket on Howard’s first possession of the second half and Kenedy Koepsell hit a 3-pointer the next time the Tigers had the ball.
Saddie Palmquist hit a jumper and leading scorer Hilary Albrecht hit a free throw to cut Faith’s lead to 31-22 with five minutes to play in the third quarter.
“We needed those post touches then we could get better kick-outs for threes,” Erickson said. “We got some good looks at the bucket — and they started to go in, we got a little confidence — and then Faith goes down and hits a three again.”
Those 3s Erickson talked about came from Schauer, who went 0 for 5 from the field and was held scoreless over the first two quarters of play, and the ever-steady Groves, the Lady Longhorns top two scorers during the regular season.
“Everyone kept saying, ‘You have to keep shooting. They’re going to fall,’” said Schauer, who gave a subtle double fist pump after her first 3-pointer fell in the third quarter. “But it was a relief.”
Groves scored the last of her 17 points when she nailed a 3-pointer with a half-minute left in the third quarter to send Faith into the break up 43-27.
Schauer, who went 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half, hit a 3-pointer with 5-1/2 minutes, then Aiyana Byrd used a ball fake to get Connor in the air before hitting a short jumper to push Faith up 48-29.
Wilken, who transferred to Faith from Sunshine Bible Academy to play her senior season, scored a run-out layup before following with a 3-pointer of her own to run the Lady Longhorns’ lead to 53-29 with 3-1/2 minutes remaining.
“It shows we’re well-rounded,” said Schauer, who scored all 14 of her points in the second half. “Everybody can play anywhere on the court. I don’t have to be a main scorer.”
Carmichael was pleased with the way his team ran in trapping defense on Howard, which turned the ball over 16 times.
“Our little half-court, three-quarter-court trap seems to bother people,” said Carmichael, whose team held Howard’s leading scorer, Hilary Albrecht, to just seven points. “We shut those inside lanes down a little, and we stayed between Albrecht and the basket.”
Next up for the Lady Longhorns is unbeaten and top-ranked Corsica-Stickney, which eased past Irene-Wakonda 65-42 in the Jaguars’ opening game.
“They’re No. 1 for a reason,” Carmichael said. “We have to come ready to compete then let the chips fall where they may.”
The first championship semifinal game tips off at 6 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.