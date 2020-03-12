Lady Longhorns show scoring balance in beating Howard in opener

Wilken knocked down a jump shot and followed with a steal and layup to get Faith off and running. By the time the first quarter was done, the Lady Longhorns had a 20-8 lead in hand.

“It was huge to get the ball through the basket,” said Carmichael, who is in his 25th season at Faith. “It relaxed everyone, and now it was just another ball game.”

The opposite was true for Howard. The Tigers struggled against 4 of 19 shooting over the opening 16 minutes of play.

“I think we were tight, not that we panicked per se, but we were a little tight shooting the ball,” said Howard coach Wade Erickson, who guided the Tigers to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. “When they’re hitting and we’re not, now you’re digging yourself a hole. Then you have to fight so hard to get one stop. And every time we made a bucket, they’d come down and drain something from the outside.”

Down 28-14 at the half, Erickson talked to his team about getting the ball into 6-foot forward Abby Connor in the low post. The idea was, by doing so, it would force Faith to collapse into the paint and leave some room for the Tigers’ guards to shoot over the top of Lady Longhorns’ zone defense.

