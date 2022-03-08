Lakota Tech emerges from back-and-forth contest with RC Christian to earn first state tournament berth

WALL — Triston LeBeau said his soft touch at the charity stripe line stems from his younger days at the gym, taking on his grandfather and uncles in free-throw shooting competitions.

“I remember always losing to them, so it made me want to get better at that part of my game,” he said.

LeBeau dispelled the stereotype Tuesday night that big men can’t shoot free throws, as the 6-foot-6 senior center knocked down all seven of his attempts, converting five three-points plays, and finishing with a game-high 27 points as the Lakota Tech boys basketball team sank nine of 10 free throws in the final four minutes to take a late lead and edge Rapid City Christian 68-63 in a back-and-forth Class A SoDak 16 contest at Wall High School to earn the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.

“It was just will, the will to win and not wanting the season to be over,” Tatanka head coach Francis Big Crow said. “These kids have been fighting so hard all year, since we started, and that just goes to show you how much heart they have.”

LeBeau tallied 18 of his game-high scoring total in the second half, while Jamiah Bianis collected 14 of his 17 points in the last two quarters and Beau Donovan chipped in nine points for No. 9 Lakota Tech (16-5). The Tatanka finished 18-for-23 at the line.

Freshman Julius Frog came off the bench when No. 8 RC Christian (17-6) got into foul trouble and surged for a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds. Jackson DiBona notched 16 points, scoring 12 in the second half, and dished out seven assists and Carson Glassbrenner added 12 points. The Comets, who fell one game shy of their first state tournament, went 11-for-16 at the line.

“Lakota Tech obviously got to the free-throw line a lot, and they cashed in on their free throws,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said. “And we didn’t shoot free throws badly, but we missed some at key times. In a tight game like this, we knew turnovers and free throws would be important.”

Lakota Tech, the No. 7 seed at the Class A State Tournament, being held March 17-19 at Summit Arena, will face No. 2 St. Thomas More (20-2) in the first round at 6 p.m.

“This is exactly where we wanted this program to go,” Big Crow said. “We started it, and I think we’re off to a good start. It’s amazing. I’m so happy for these kids.”

A game of runs defined Tuesday’s affair. A 12-0 stretch for the Tatanka to end the first quarter and begin the second, fueled by LeBeau’s first three-point play and a corner 3-pointer from Bianis, gave them a 21-14 lead. But Frog heated up and answered with 10 points on a 14-3 run, including scoring the last three buckets on a 10-0 stretch to end the first half and give the Comets a 28-24 advantage at the break.

“You’ve got to hand it to Julius,” Courtney said. “Julius really, on the offensive end, just gave us a boost.”

LeBeau opened the second half with a trio of three-point plays, and Bianis drilled a 3, before Lakota Tech went on a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to pull ahead 43-36. But this time DiBona responded, firing in a 3 of a screen and igniting a 15-4 stretch where he tallied seven points as Christian moved back out in front 51-47 early in the fourth.

“I watched the film to see where I could attack in the paint,” LeBeau said. “My teammates found me, they gave me the ball and they made some cool baskets.”

The Comets clung to their advantage until a baseline layup from Bianis, which capped off a 9-2 run, gave the Tatanka a 56-55 lead with 3:20 to play. A deep 3 from DiBona turned the lead back over, but at 60-60 with less than 90 seconds left, Bianis drilled a corner 3 from the left wing that served as the final lead chance of the night.

“That really sparked the beginning of the end of the game,” Big Crow said. “It was big.”

LeBeau followed up Bianis’ clutch shot with two made free throws for a five-point advantage with 29.9 ticks left before Benson Kieffer drew a foul from beyond the arc and converted all three shots at the line to cut it back to a two-point margin with 23.6 seconds remaining.

“We just couldn’t stop fouling down the stretch,” Courtney said. “We just kept putting them at the free-throw line. And I also give Lakota Tech credit; I thought they hit some really clutch shots and clutch times, too.”

After Donovan made his first free throw at the other end but missed the second, with 22.1 seconds to play, Christian motored down the floor looking for a game-tying 3-point attempt, but DiBona was called for traveling on a stepback with 8.1 ticks left, and Bradley Jensen sealed the victory for Lakota Tech with a 2-for-2 effort at the line in the final moments.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, we knew it was going to be a game of runs,” Big Crow said. “We knew we could go down at certain points and it was just keeping our heads, keeping our composure.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.