Lakota Tech girls hold White River to 5 field goals, reach LNI championship for second straight year

Despite Lakota Tech’s superior offense and defense Friday afternoon, White River hung around for the first half and through much of the second.

The Tatanka finished with nearly four times as many made field goals, but the Lady Tigers benefited from free-throw shooting via foul trouble by their opponents.

Lakota Tech never squandered the lead, however, keeping its defense stout by holding White River to just five field goals all game and eventually pulling away by turning a seven-point second-half lead into a 26-point victory, 53-27, at Summit Arena to advance to the Lakota Nation Invitational championship game for the second straight year.

“It’s really special,” Tatanka head coach Laura Big Crow said. “We’ve got a lot of talent at Lakota Tech and I’m so glad that they’re here showing it and showcasing what they can do.”

Lakota Tech (3-0) will face Red Cloud (4-0) for the title on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s LNI championship where the Lady Crusaders pulled out an overtime win. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Summit Arena.

With this season marking just the third in program history for Lakota Tech — the school opening in fall 2020 — and the LNI having been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, sophomore guard Jodene Hunter said the Tatanka have already gained a pretty good track record.

“It’s good that we are (in the championship again), considering we’ve been open for three years and the first year it was open we didn’t even get to play,” Hunter said. “So it feels good.”

Hunter finished with a game-high 14 points, while Melina Shangreaux added eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lakota Tech shot 46.3% from the floor and went 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

“We played two 8 o’clock (morning) games and it was hard to get going, so I’m glad they were able to show what they can do,” said Big Crow, whose squad opened the LNI with early-morning wins over Marty and Wall before Friday’s 2 p.m. tipoff. “We’re quick, and we’ve got a lot of kids on the bench who can play.”

Maleena Brave tallied 11 points to pace a White River (3-1) team that finished 13.5% from the floor and 2 of 14 from deep. Kamaria Krogman added nine points as the Lady Tigers went 15 of 25 from the charity stripe off 27 Tatanka fouls.

“We talk a lot about helpside, a lot of helpside defense, and I think that’s a struggle for us right now,” Big Crow said. “We over-help, we under-help or we just have no help at all, so I think our helpside defense is definitely something we need to work on to help us stay out of foul trouble.”

White River went a long stretch without a field goal in the first half, as its two before the midpoint came as its first and last points of the opening 16 minutes. Lakota Tech managed to build a gradual lead, eventually getting it to double digits as Mya Mills completed a 3-point play, Shyleigh Richard tallied a nice bucket in transition and Shania Ferguson drilled her squad’s only 3-pointer of the first half for a 23-12 advantage.

The Lady Tigers cut their deficit back down to single digits, trailing 23-17 at halftime after Brave knocked down a pair of free throws and Krogman picked up a 3-point play.

Back-to-back buckets from Tawney Rodriquez and Shayla Bravo pushed the Tatanka lead back out to 10 to open the second half, but Krogman answered with a 3. Lakota Tech finally started to break away after that, executing a 16-2 run, which included a stretch of 12 straight, to extend its lead above 20 at 43-22 with 3:27 to play.

Brave drained the second 3 of the game for White River before Hunter and Mills capped off the victory with back-to-back 3s on the other end. The Tatanka outscored the Lady Tigers 30-10 in the second half.

“It took us tightening up our defense, talking more and taking good shots,” Hunter said. “Overall, we just knew that we didn’t need to hack them the whole time, to put them at the free-throw line.”