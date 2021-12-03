Lakota Tech girls play 1st-ever home game and put on a show for inaugural fans

PINE RIDGE — The Lakota Tech girls basketball team finally got to discover what home-court advantage is all about.

Throughout their inaugural 2020-21 season, the Tatanka were forced to play all of their games on the road as the Pine Ridge Reservation — the location of their school and gymnasium, was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Friday night, as a new season got underway, Lakota Tech served as host for the first time as a program and put on a show for spectators, as five different players reached double-digit scoring in an 86-21 blowout of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

“We practice here, we’re comfortable here, we shoot here every single day. It’s nice to be around family, it’s nice to not have to get on a bus and travel,” Tatanka head coach Laura Big Crow said. “We traveled for every single game last year, sometimes we did a complete circle around the state playing three games in a row, so this is nice to be home.”

Tobi Carlow led the offensive output with 17 points and added five steals and three assists for Lakota Tech (1-0). Moriah Morisette poured in 12 points, while Shayla Bravo, Shyleigh Richard and Jodene Hunter added 11 points apiece.

“It’s just comforting being on your own floor and having your fans cheering you on,” Carlow said.

Shawnee Lawrence paced Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (0-1) with 12 points, and Cassie Carter and Sydnee White Feather added three points each.

Both squads struggled to find baskets through the opening two minutes, shaking the rust off from a near 10-month layoff, but the Tatanka were rebounding machines, getting several offensive boards from Melina Shangreaux, who finished with eight.

Morisette finally tallied a bucket, a corner 3-pointer, and off went Lakota Tech, scoring the first eight points of the contest thanks in part to a fastbreak layup from Bravo. After Cheyenne-Eagle Butte got on the board, four different players recorded points as the Tatanka went on an 18-0 run to close out the first quarter and lead the Braves 27-4.

Richard drilled a pair of 3s and collected 10 points on the stretch, while Carlow chipped in four on a layup off an offensive rebound, and a mid-range jumper.

“That’s what we’re going to see all season. We’re expecting to have a lot of talent. I can go pretty deep into my bench, and everyone does their part,” Big Crow said. “That’s what’s going to get us where we want to be this year.”

That run turned into a total of 26 straight points as Hunter and Taylor Byerly both got on the scoreboard with buckets to give Lakota Tech a 35-4 advantage less than two minutes into the second quarter. Hunter and Mya Dreamer then drained 3-pointers in the final minutes of the frame to make it 51-14 at halftime.

“They’re smart basketball players and they’re really not selfish at all,” Big Crow said of her squad’s ball movement. “They’re not afraid to make the extra pass, and they’re a great team.”

Equipped with a running clock in the second half, Bravo started the third quarter with a 3 before the Tatanka went on a 15-0 run to extend their lead to 55, leading 70-15. White Feather knocked down the Braves’ lone 3, a bank shot off the glass, but Carlow answered with a perimeter shot of her own before converting on a trio of free-throw attempts to finish off the frame.

Carlow added another 3 and Hunter drained one as well as Lakota Tech spread its lead to as much as 68, eventually claiming the victory by 65, its largest margin of victory as a program.

“First game, blowing them out like that, it just motivates us to do better the next game,” Carlow said.

The Tatanka are back on their home floor Thursday for a meeting with Lower Brule (0-0). Cheyenne-Eagle Butte travels to Mobridge-Pollock (0-0) on Friday.

