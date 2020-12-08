Lakota Tech girls win first game

History was in the making Tuesday night as Lakota Tech High School played its very first varsity basketball game.

It was a successful one as well, as the Lakota Tech girls rallied in the second half to stop Kimball/White Lake 48-40 in White Lake.

The new high school in Pine Ridge is able to put together both a girls' and boys' season to date while the rest of the tribal school athletics are currently shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With former Pine Ridge star and head coach Laura Big Crow at the helm, the Tatanka overcame an early deficit and slowly chipped away at the Kimball/White Lake lead before taking control of the fourth quarter.

Kimkball/White Lake led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. Lakota Tech tied the game at 31-31 after three quarters of play and outscored the Wildkats 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Moriah Morrisette led the way for the Tatanka with a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds — while Shaylia Bravo added 13 points while dishing out five assists. Melina Shangreaux also gabbed seven rebounds for Lakota tech.