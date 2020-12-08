Lakota Tech girls win first game

History was in the making Tuesday night as Lakota Tech High School played its very first varsity basketball game.
It was a successful one as well, as the Lakota Tech girls rallied in the second half to stop Kimball/White Lake 48-40 in White Lake.
The new high school in Pine Ridge is able to put together both a girls' and boys' season to date while the rest of the tribal school athletics are currently shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With former Pine Ridge star and head coach Laura Big Crow at the helm, the Tatanka overcame an early deficit and slowly chipped away at the Kimball/White Lake lead before taking control of the fourth quarter.
Kimkball/White Lake led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. Lakota Tech tied the game at 31-31 after three quarters of play and outscored the Wildkats 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
Moriah Morrisette led the way for the Tatanka with a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds — while Shaylia Bravo added 13 points while dishing out five assists. Melina Shangreaux also gabbed seven rebounds for Lakota tech.
Kimball/White Lake got a big effort from Kennedy Leiferman, who finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds. Kate Havlik added nine points and Alison Sinclair finished with four assists.
Both the Lakota Tech teams — girls and boys — will return to action Friday at Hay Springs, Neb. It will be the Tatanka boys first game as a program.
Lockhart runs second in Tuesday's barrel racing
Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs bounced back with a strong second-place finish Tuesday night during the sixth round of the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo barrel racing in Arlington, Texas.
Lockhart, who won Saturday night's round and was sixth Sunday night, finished in a time of 17.07 seconds, behind Emily Miller who rode to a 17.01 time. Lockhart won $20,731 for her efforts Tuesday night.
Jace Melvin of Ft. Pierre, who won a share of the first-place prize money Monday night in steer wrestling, tied for fourth with Bridger Anderson Tuesday in a time of 3.7 seconds. They each took home $8,885 for their efforts.
For more on Tuesday's action, go to Page B3.
Action continues at Globe Life Field Wednesday night and runs through Saturday night.
