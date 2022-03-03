Lakota Tech holds off Flandreau to reach State in just second year

KADOKA — Did Laura Big Crow think her team would reach the state tournament in just their second year as a program.

She sure did.

Flandreau made a push in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Class A SoDak 16 game, cutting down a 14-point deficit to just five in the final minute, but Lakota Tech’s defense staved off its opponent’s charge, and the No. 4 Tatanka held off the No. 5 Fliers 59-55 to secure a spot in next week’s Class A state tournament less than two years since the school opened its doors for the first time.

“These girls have been putting in a lot of work, and when they came together, this was the ultimate goal,” said Big Crow, Lakota Tech’s head coach. “I’ve watched them work through an entire summer and an entire season for it, and they’ve reached it.”

Tawny Rodriguez paced Lakota Tech (20-1) with 19 points and six rebounds, while Tobi Carlow earned 17 points, four assists and four steals and Jodene Hunter added 11 points. The Tatanka will enter State, set for March 10-12 at Frost Arena in Brookings, on one of the hottest streaks in South Dakota, having won their last 14 games. They are undefeated in 2022.

Claire Sheppard poured in a game-high 24 points and added eight rebounds for Flandreau (18-4), while Maria Parsley collected a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards.

Carlow was reminded of last season’s playoff loss, a bitter Region 7A/8A final exit at the hands of Hill City, and the redemption she felt after beating Flandreau.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Carlow, who was in tears at the final horn. “Last year was heartbreaking, and this year we put in the work and we reached our goal.”

The Tatanka led the entire night, ascending to a quick 6-0 lead off a three-point play from Rodriguez and a 3-pointer by Carlow. Sheppard drilled a pair of 3s to get the Fliers on track and cut their deficit to two at 10-8 in the first quarter before a trio of layups, the final one coming off a steal, gave Lakota Tech an 8-0 run and an 18-10 advantage after eight minutes.

Hunter started knocking down her shots, hitting a 3 that stretched the Tatanka’s lead to double digits at 27-17 with 3:20 to play in the first half, and followed it up with a layup before Carlow banked in a 3 off the glass.

Flandreau, carrying a significant height advantage, closed out the half with six straight points to make it a 32-25 contest at the break, but was plagued by a 4-for-14 free-throw efficiency. The Fliers finished at a 37% clip and left a dozen points at the line.

“We’ve played teams in the same scenario all season,” Big Crow said. “And our girls may not be that tall but they play big, and that’s what we expect out of them; play big and play with heart, and that’s what they did tonight.”

Carlow and Co. surged in the third quarter, building a 48-34 advantage. Carlow poured in back-to-back layups off consecutive steals on a 9-2 burst that began the period, finishing with six in the frame, while Rodriguez unloaded a 3 from the left wing, Mya Mills hit a midrange jumper and Rodriquez sank a baseline layup.

“We were fired up and we were ready to go,” Carlow said. “Just like that.”

Flandreau started its push in the final minute of the third, drilling consecutive 3s, and began the fourth with a layup to get back within six points at 48-42.

After a slow start to the period that let the Fliers back into the game, going scoreless for almost the first three minutes, Hunter hit a runner while falling to the floor and Melina Shangreaux followed with a bucket in the post.

The Fliers tossed in two 3-pointers from long range to stay close, trailing 56-50 in the last two minutes, but Rodriguez’s basket in the paint stretched it back out to an eight-point game with 1:35 to play.

Flandreau then began intentionally fouling with 1:08 left to stop the clock, and while Lakota Tech failed to put the game out of reach at the line, converting just one of seven chances, its defense held the Fliers to just four points in the final minute, never giving them the chance at a game-tying shot.

“It was just being smart; finding the shooters and playing under control. Slowing it down and not throwing it away,” Big Crow said. “We’ve been doing it all season, and we know, to get to the state tournament it’s going to take the entire team.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

