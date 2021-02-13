Tatanka boys run past Rapid City Christian

The Lakota Tech boys' basketball team got into the running game it was looking for Friday night — a sprint at times — and it might get it going in the right direction as the season winds towards postseason play.

The Tatanka outlasted Rapid City Christian Friday night, and held off the Comets 88-84 in an entertaining game at Hart Ranch.

Lakota Tech head coach Lyle LeBeau, Jr., couldn't help but smile after the game.

"We're a running team and that played out in our favor," said LeBeau, Jr. "If you notice when we set it up for runs, it slowed us down. Once we start picking it up, it opened everything on the floor."

Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said they wanted to play up and down with Lakota Tech, but he felt like they did a poor job of keeping their guards in front of them.

"They did a great job of getting down the middle of the floor. If you are going to press like we do, you can't give up straight line drives down the floor over and over and over," he said. "I didn't make the right adjustments in our press but credit to them too, their guards are very quick and made us pay when we made a mistake."

It was an entertaining first half, with 13 lead changes, including the last seven possession of the second quarter. Lakota Tech led by as much as five in the first (16-11), but Rapid City Christian scored 10 straight, including two baskets by Presley Myers and a put-back by Carson Glassbrenner, and led 20-18 at the end of one.

Jordan Whirl Wind Horse opened the second with a 3-pointer for Lakota Tech and the Tatanka added a basket by Tristian LeBeau and two free throws by Adriano Rama for a 24-20 advantage, short-lived as it was.

The Comets finally caught Lakota Tech at 32-all on a 3-pointer by Myers and the back and forth began in earnest. A three-point play by Jackson DiBona broke a 35-all tie, followed by a 3-pointer by Quincy Means for Lakota Tech.

Mitch Heidecker had the last basket with 6 seconds remaining and gave the Comets a 43-42 halftime lead.

Rama's 3-pointer early in the third put the Takanka back up 48-45 and they never trailed the rest of the way, eventually running out to a 67-59 lead going into the fourth.

Lakota Tech took that momentum scoring the first six points of the fourth for a 12-point lead, capped by a steal-and layup by Whirl Wind Horse and another layup by Rama.

Just when Lakota Tech appeared to be pulling away, the Comets came clawing back.

Consecutive baskets by Jackson DiBoina, Glassbrenner and Wilson Kieffer cut the lead to three, and after a Means free throw, Glassbrenner's short jumper made it a two-point game with 29 seconds remaining.

With 15 seconds left, Rama hit 1-of-2 free throws giving the Comets one final shot to try to tie the game.

Christian called a time out with 11.6 remaining and to draw up one final play.

DiBona shot a 3-pointer at the top of the key but was off the mark. The Comets were called Means hit 1-of-2 free throws seven seconds remaining to basically clinch the win.

"It was an up-and-down game and Lakota Tech played a really nice game," Courtney said. "They really shot it well, the big guy inside had a really good game, the LeBeau kid. He finished well around the basket. Lakota Tech has a lot of transfers, but they are starting to play with some good chemistry. They are going to be a dangerous team.

"I'm proud of the boys as far as the run that we made at the end. It gave ourselves a chance."

Rama and LeBeau had outstanding games for the Tatanka, with 26 points each, while Whirl Wind Horse added 16 and Means and Cuny scored 10 each.

The win put the Tatanka, a first-year high school in Pine Ridge, at 8-4. LeBeau, Jr. said their confidence is soaring right now.

"All year we have been battling with chemistry because all of these kids come from different schools, some are rival schools," he said. "They (previously) practiced to battle each other and that rivalry built up. I had to break through with these boys. We battled through that and tonight we looked good. Chemistry is coming together. We can be better, but tonight was a big win for our program."

Lakota Tech is at Custer Monday night.

Myers led all scorers with 30 points for the Comets, while Heidecker and Glassbrenner added 14 points each and Wipf 12. For the second straight game Rapid City Christian has been playing without senior Sam Schlabach, who is out with an illness.

"We say no excuses in our program and the next guy has to be ready to step up," Courtney said. "Presley Myers stepped up and had a great game, and Avery Wipf came off the bench and Carson Glassbrenner stepped in and played some great minutes."

The Comets, 12-4, are at Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0