Lakota Tech speeds up after slow start to knock off Custer in LNI semis

The Lakota Tech girls basketball team never trailed, but found the first 10 minutes of its game against Custer a bit of a struggle.

The Tatanka, however, just went back to doing what they do best by taking control in the paint and eventually outrunning the Wildcats 63-41 Friday at Summit Arena, advancing to the title game in the Oceti Sakowin Bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational.

Lakota Tech (5-0) led 13-11 before going on a 9-0 run, eventually taking a 26-14 halftime lead. Paced by Shayla Bravo, the Tatanka scored the first 10 points of the second half and never looked back, leading by as much as 28 points before the benches cleared.

“The past couple of games have been a little slow; we’ve been challenged,” Lakota Tech head coach Laura Big Crow said. “We knew coming into the LNI tournament we would find some challenges. We were adjusting accordingly, they’re getting it. It was not as slow as (Thursday's game), so we’re building every single day, so that is good, going in the right direction.”

A scrappy Custer team, playing without the injured 6-foot-3 Kellyn Kortemeyer, hung tough early but couldn’t match up against the likes of Tawney Rodriguez and Bravo down low.

Lakota Tech held a big 36-14 edge on the boards and had 11 offensive rebounds.

“That is a big goal for us this year,” Big Crow said of the team’s rebounding. “We’re big and we are deep on the bench, and we want to be leading the boards every single game. That is going to be huge for us.”

Rodriguez had a couple of early baskets and played well before picking up her third foul midway through the first half. Three points each from Shayleigh Richard and Bravo, and a 3-pointer by Jodene Hunter put the Tatanka up 22-11 before Ramsey Karim ended the slide for Custer with a 3-pointer.

Bravo came alive to open the second half with six quick points, and a steal and layup by Tobi Carlow made it a 22-point game barely three minutes in.

Carlow answered a 3-pointer by Custer’s Josey Wahlstrom’s with one of her own, and Lakota Tech ran away with the win in the second half.

“The girls were fired up,” Big Crow said. “They know what they have to do. It wasn’t as slow as (Thursday), so I am confident that every single day we are building and getting better.”

Bravo led a balanced Tatanka squad with 11 points and six rebounds. Rodriguez finished with 10 points and seven boards, while Hunter and Carlow both scored nine points.

“I was pretty nervous at the start because this is my first year back, with (the COVID-19 pandemic). It was tough last year not playing in the LNI and I am glad we are all back together this year,” Bravo said. “It took me a while to wake up in the first half, but I got gassed up and now I am heated.”

A junior in her first season with Lakota Tech, Bravo played for Big Crow two seasons ago at Pine Ridge. She sat out last season because Pine Ridge didn’t field a team because of the pandemic.

“It was family there and it is family here. There is always going to be family, wherever I am at,” she said. “I’ll make it a family.”

Allyson Cass, who hit fiver 3-pointers, led all scorers for the Wildcats with 19 points, while Wahlstrom chipped in 14 points.

Custer had an 8-3 edge in 3-pointers, but was just 9-of-24 from the free-throw line to 20-of-27 for Lakota Tech.

Through four games, the Tatanka have outscored their opponents by an average of 46 points a game, so Friday’s contest against Custer was their biggest challenge to date.

“We had a huge summer and I think that is really helping us. We’re in shape and now we are hitting the floor running, and that is what we want to do all season,” Big Crow said.

The Tatanka will now likely face their biggest challenge of the young season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against rival Red Cloud in the Oceti Sakowin title match at Summit Arena. The Lady Crusaders are 4-0 after a 71-53 win over White River Friday.

“Red Cloud is going to come at us, they are a nice team,” Big Crow said. “We are going to be ready. I think they are pretty similar with the size that we have. We have Tawny Rodriguez, who I call a freak player. You don’t know how to guard her. She is a big, she can go outside and shoot and she can attack the rim. We also have the (Melina) Shangreaux girl (6-foot-1), with her presence in there. Our girls can run, and I think that will be the difference as our bigs can get up and down the court.”

Custer (2-1) will face White River in the bracket’s third-place game at 8 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

