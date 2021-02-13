Lakota Tech takes control in second half to stop Lady Comets

The Lakota Tech girls’ basketball team lost its first game of the season Monday night at Hill City, and veteran head coach Laura Big Crow wasn't all that upset.
It has pushed her new team in a good learning situation, one that was evident in the 71-63 win over Rapid City Christian Friday night at Hart Ranch.
"That loss, I still think, was great for us. It was the best defense we had played all season," Big Crow said. "We're getting to play some tough competition teams and the game is tight. It has been so great for us and I am so proud of these girls because they are stepping up and they are seeing that they can compete in these close games."
A competitive first half saw the Tatanka come back from a 4-0 start for an 8-4 lead on a basket bu Chancey Witt. The Lady Comets came right back and scored 10 straight before Lakota Tech closed the gap at 14-10 at the end of one.
Rapid City Christian built a 20-13 lead on an Alexa Ham basket with 6:35 until halftime led 26-22 on three points from Olivia Kieffer and a basket by Sarah Burkhalter. The Tatanka again cut into the lead on baskets by Wicahpi Cuny and Jodene Hunter as Christian took in a 28-26 lead into the locker room at the break.
The third quarter was all Lakota Tech and a Witt 3-pointer and layup by Shaylia Bravo off of a turnover put the Tatanka up 41-30. Going back to the second quarter, that capped a 17-2 run.
Rapid City Christian chipped away and cut the lead to 43-39 on a steal and layup by Kieffer, but Lakota Tech answered that run with one of their own, scoring seven straight and leading by 12 on a three-point play by Bravo before Christian's Abby Pierce hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it a 53-44 game with one quarter to play.
Shangreaux went to work inside again to open the third with seven points to give Lakota Tech a 60-46 lead.
The Lady Comets closed with seven (60-53) with 4:21 to play but two free throws by Tawny Rodriguez and four points by Bravo kept the Tatanka comfortably in front to the end.
Led by Bravo’s 25 points and 17 from the 6-foot-1 Shangreaux, Lakota Tech dominated the paint.
"The difference in the game was physicality and offensive rebounding in the second half," Rapid City Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. "They were tougher than we were. That's what it took."
Big Crow said her big girls down low are starting to play the game she wants them to play.
"We have nice size on our team and I want them to be physical and that's what they did tonight,” she said. “They were making the next pass to the players and it worked out for us."
Kieffer had another outstanding game for the Lady Comets with 28 points, with Burkhalter adding 13.
"The third quarter again we came out flat," Joe Kieffer said. "We had way too many turnovers. If you turn the ball over and don't offensive rebound, that's a bad combination, and that is what we did again in the second half."
Lakota Tech, 11-1, is at Lower Brule Saturday before coming back to Rapid City Monday to take on Rapid City Central (5 p.m.).
Rapid City Christian, 11-7, is at Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.