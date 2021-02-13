Lakota Tech takes control in second half to stop Lady Comets

The Lakota Tech girls’ basketball team lost its first game of the season Monday night at Hill City, and veteran head coach Laura Big Crow wasn't all that upset.

It has pushed her new team in a good learning situation, one that was evident in the 71-63 win over Rapid City Christian Friday night at Hart Ranch.

"That loss, I still think, was great for us. It was the best defense we had played all season," Big Crow said. "We're getting to play some tough competition teams and the game is tight. It has been so great for us and I am so proud of these girls because they are stepping up and they are seeing that they can compete in these close games."

A competitive first half saw the Tatanka come back from a 4-0 start for an 8-4 lead on a basket bu Chancey Witt. The Lady Comets came right back and scored 10 straight before Lakota Tech closed the gap at 14-10 at the end of one.

Rapid City Christian built a 20-13 lead on an Alexa Ham basket with 6:35 until halftime led 26-22 on three points from Olivia Kieffer and a basket by Sarah Burkhalter. The Tatanka again cut into the lead on baskets by Wicahpi Cuny and Jodene Hunter as Christian took in a 28-26 lead into the locker room at the break.