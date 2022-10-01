Lakota Tech wins LNI volleyball championship in tournament debut

Among the members of the Lakota Tech volleyball team, only Tawney Rodriguez and Shayla Bravo knew what it was like to not only compete in the Lakota Nation Invitational, but win it.

The two captured the event three years ago as freshmen playing for Pine Ridge, but their hopes of a repeat performance were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of the 2020 tournament. They then transferred to Lakota Tech, which did not participate in the event last year.

This weekend’s LNI was a long-awaited return for Rodriguez and Bravo, who helped lead the Tatanka through a grueling final day to claim the championship with an unblemished record and a hard-fought 25-20, 25-23 victory over defending champion White River in the title match Saturday at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

“Only me and Bravo have played in it, with Pine Ridge, and we won it that year,” Rodriguez said. “But then COVID happened and we weren’t in it last year, so being able to win this our first time here is just a very special moment for us.”

Facing a tough tournament schedule where the Tatanka (13-5) played only one pool play match on Friday before taking the court for three straight on Saturday, followed by their semifinal and championship matches, Bravo said she and her squad had to battle through physical strain, as well as each other.

“Especially having just one game the first day, it kind of messed up our heads, but we fought back and showed everyone what we could do,” Bravo said. “We were tired and crabby, but I’m so proud of my team for fighting back and fighting their emotions with that.”

Rodriguez was named tournament MVP for her efforts, while Bravo was selected to the all-tournament team. Shyleigh Richard was named Outstanding Setter, and Melina Shangreaux was named Outstanding Hitter for Lakota Tech.

“They deserve it so much. They’ve worked so hard, and we just have a great group of girls. They’ve worked a lot to get where they’re at,” Tatanka head coach Valorie Bila said. “Last year we didn’t get to participate because of just some technicalities and paperwork and contracts with it, so it’s really exciting to win it in our debut.”

In addition to the physical demands of the day, Lakota Tech was faced with an abundance of high-pressure situations, starting with its final pool play match against Pine Ridge, with the winner advancing to the semifinals and the loser sent packing. The Tatanka handled the Lady Thorpes in straight sets, however.

Then came the semis against a Custer team that was looking to reach the title match for the third straight year. After a gut-wrenching 26-24 defeat in the first set, Lakota Tech overcame its deficit to knock off the Wildcats with dominating 25-18 and 25-14 ensuing sets.

“We just had to calm ourselves down and tell ourselves we got this,” Rodriguez said of the semifinals. “We were better than that team, physically, and over every aspect of theirs.”

The championship match against the Lady Tigers (9-9) was also anything but easy, but after a 9-8 start, the Tatanka rattled off six straight points, aided by a pair of kills from Bravo, to build a seven-point lead.

Trailing 20-10 in the opening set, White River strung together a 5-0 run, with the help of back-to-back kills by Darbi Krogman, as part of a 10-3 stretch to get back within three. But after Timory Old Horse threw down a spike off a White River dig that sailed back over the net, Bravo capitalized on the set point with a low-angled serve that was returned wide.

“We watched them throughout the tournament and said this is probably a team we’re going to meet,” Bila said of the Lady Tigers, who also entered the title match with an unbeaten tournament record. “They’re scrappy, they ran some slides and they have some girls who are very talented, so we knew we were going to have a challenge against them.”

At 7-7 in the second set, Lakota Tech again built some distance with a 7-0 run, its largest of the match, and looked poised to close out the championship leading 18-12. But White River stormed back with a huge 8-0 run — contributed to with a kill and an ace from Kamaria Krogman, a block and a kill by Ta’na Bear Heels and two kills from LaQuita Baldock-Bottger — to suddenly pull ahead 20-18.

The Tatanka seized five of the next six points, helped along by kills from Shangreaux and Bravo, to retake the lead up 23-21, but a match point proved hard to come by as Chaela O’Leary served up an ace and the Lady Tigers leveled the set at 23-23.

Alexis Two Bulls then earned a kill for Lakota Tech by lifting the ball over her head and over the net while facing the opposite direction, the ball landing on the court to bring up match point, and Rodriguez tallied the final point by finishing a 17-shot rally with a thunderous spike through a blocker to claim the championship.

“We didn’t know what to expect from (White River), just from what little we saw, but we were trying to get a block up on (Bear Heels), and they did do some tips on us,” Bila said. “So we wanted to make sure we were covering the floor and the tips and just being consistent on our serving.”

White River returns to its regularly-scheduled slate Tuesday against Todd County at home, while Lakota Tech is also back in action Tuesday hosting St. Francis Indian.

“This is just the beginning of the rest of our season,” Rodriguez said. “This should definitely boost all of us up to the next level.”