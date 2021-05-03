Lance Pearson remains Central wrestling coach after RCAS withdraws allegations

Lance Pearson will remain the head coach of the Rapid City Central wrestling team after the office of Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon withdrew its allegations that Pearson violated the school’s COVID-19 policies and that his contract would not be renewed as a result, according to Ilisja Duffy, one of Pearson’s attorneys.
A hearing regarding Pearson’s employment was expected to take place Monday at a school board executive session, but attorneys for the school met with Pearson’s representatives and revealed their decision before the scheduled start time of the meeting.
Pearson walked out of the Rapid City Education Center after the announcement was made and was met with dozens of supporters who had shown up outside the building to show their support.
“Education is all about learning, and learning from the moment and learning from the experience,” Pearson said. “I know I learned a lot through the whole process, and I know I still need to learn a lot, so I’m just very humbled and overwhelmed by all of this.”
Pearson and the rest of the Central wrestling coaching staff were given notice in late March and early April that their contracts would not be renewed, following a school nurse complaint that assistant coach Dave Gorsuch, who was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, was not properly wearing his mask during a team-wide COVID-19 testing held at Central in February, according to court documents. Pearson was then allegedly disciplined for putting others at risk by possibly advising Gorsuch to go into the school to get tested, and then submitting a letter of support for Gorsuch after he was suspended because of it.
In light of those allegations being dropped, Duffy said Pearson and RCAS are hoping to continue their relationship positively. A joint statement is expected to be released.
“They are wanting to all be on the same page moving forward and ease the tension in the community,” Duffy said. “The outcome is, he gets to be the head coach, things for him are going to go back to where they were and we’re all going to try to work together from here on out.”
Pearson echoed that sentiment, and said he’s looking forward to getting back to coaching.
“I’ve always said I’m always open and willing to work together, and I know we will,” he said. “This has just been a hard year on everybody. COVID has caused some hard divide between people, and hopefully maybe this will be the first step in the process of us all coming together and working together for what we all know is important, and that’s our kids and our community.”
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com