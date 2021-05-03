Lance Pearson remains Central wrestling coach after RCAS withdraws allegations

Lance Pearson will remain the head coach of the Rapid City Central wrestling team after the office of Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon withdrew its allegations that Pearson violated the school’s COVID-19 policies and that his contract would not be renewed as a result, according to Ilisja Duffy, one of Pearson’s attorneys.

A hearing regarding Pearson’s employment was expected to take place Monday at a school board executive session, but attorneys for the school met with Pearson’s representatives and revealed their decision before the scheduled start time of the meeting.

Pearson walked out of the Rapid City Education Center after the announcement was made and was met with dozens of supporters who had shown up outside the building to show their support.

“Education is all about learning, and learning from the moment and learning from the experience,” Pearson said. “I know I learned a lot through the whole process, and I know I still need to learn a lot, so I’m just very humbled and overwhelmed by all of this.”

