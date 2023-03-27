A Rapid City couple whose ranch borders 106 acres of the landfill filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming pollution, contamination and burning compost.

Ross and Fern Johnson — owners of a 1500-acre cattle ranch — filed a petition in Pennington County Court on Feb. 24 against the City of Rapid City and the Rapid City Landfill on March 5. The city had 30 days to respond.

"The Johnsons have presented the city with evidence of legal violations in landfill operation, and they have watched in dismay as polluted smoke fills the air from the burning of contaminated compost by the landfill," according to the petition.

Deputy City Attorney Carla Cushman told the Journal on Monday the city will "defend ourselves and explain why we're acting appropriately."

"We have dealt with the Johnsons in many forums in the past, and I guess we'll do it in court now," Cushman said, clarifying the Johnsons have contacted various government agencies to complain about the landfill.

According to a press release sent to the media on behalf of the Johnson's, "it started in 2002" when Rapid City purchased 106 acres adjacent to the landfill from Ross Johnson's father. Over 518.56 acres of the Johnson's ranch boarders the south and west of the 106 acres.

With the sale came the agreement the land would act as a buffer between the landfill and the Johnson's ranch. The city provided a copy of the 2002 agreement to the Journal, which shows the city purchased the 106 acres for $590,000 from Johnson Bar Five Ranch Inc.

The city agreed the ranch would have the right to graze their cattle on the land for 10 years and not use the land in "any way that adversely affects grazing or the buffer" for those 10 years, which expired in December 2012.

Cushman said the land is now used for grading, compost for soil augmentation and staging for construction, but the city does not use it to dispose of solid waste because it isn't authorized for such purpose. Cushman also denied the Johnsons' claim the city violated the agreement while it was standing.

The city does intend to seek approval from the state to dispose of solid waste in the 106 acres, Cushman said.

State law defines solid waste as "any garbage, refuse, sludge from a waste treatment plant, water supply treatment plant, or air pollution control facility and other discarded materials, including solid, liquid, semisolid, or contained gaseous material resulting from industrial, commercial, and agricultural operations, and from community activities."

The Johnsons' nine-page petition asking for a jury trial stated the landfill began using the 106 acres in a manner "increasingly consistent with a solid waste management facility" in 2013.

Aside from the issue of the 106 acres and how the city is using it, the Johnsons argued the city has done nothing to fix issues of water flowing from the landfill to the property on 11 separate occasions from June 2018 to August 2022.

"The Johnsons brought each incident of flooding to the attention of the landfill and the city, telling the landfill and city that pollutants from the landfill were being deposited onto their land, causing permanent contamination," the petition read.

The city's position is the storm water runoff is "perfectly natural and appropriate."

"The reality is that, all over the state, water runs downhill, and so that means that water runs primarily off of the 106 acres onto the Johnsons' property, and that's something that's always going to happen," Cushman said.

The Johnsons stated they hired an environmental engineering company to conduct testing on the water and soil "contaminated by the flood waters and trash from the landfill," according to the lawsuit. The testing found "hazardous pollutants," such as petroleum by-products, non-petroleum chemicals, and Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS).

According to the Center for Disease Control, PFAS are a group of chemicals used to make coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. PFAS are in clothing, furniture, adhesives, food packaging, non-stick pans and the insulation of electric wire.

PFAS don't break down in the environment and can move through soils and contaminate drinking water sources.

"The caustic nature of this pollution on the 518.56 acres of the Johnson Ranch can be gleaned by the lack of vegetation in the areas contaminated," according to the suit.

Cushman said the city has not seen "any such testing."

"The area of the landfill where we conduct solid waste disposal, it drains towards the highway. It drains away from the Johnson's property, and the area of the landfill that drains onto the Johnsons property is the 106 acres and other areas where we're not permitted to perform solid waste disposal," she said.

The Johnsons also complained the landfill has "permitted solid litter to fall or blow onto Johnson Ranch, carrying with it all the pollutant materials one would expect to find in a trash dump."

The trash has "invaded" the ranch since 2016 through this February, the Johnsons claimed.

"The landfill and city have a duty to prevent trash from blowing onto the Johnson Ranch from the landfill," according to the lawsuit.

As far as burning compost goes, the city claims, although they store compost on the 106 acres, "it is absolutely false that compost placed on the city’s 106 acres was burning or was on fire. Any “hot spots” in the landfill’s compost occurred elsewhere on landfill property and not on the city’s 106 acres."

In the Johnsons' press release, they claimed ''contaminated compost has been burned right up to the shared border of the properties."

The Johnsons asked the court to try the case before a jury and award "legal and equitable relief, just compensation for the taking of the 518.56 acres, and other money damages."