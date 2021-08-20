Landon Iverson dazzles in Hot Springs’ shutout win over Hill City

HOT SPRINGS — Running back Landon Iverson put on a show at Woodward Field Friday night, juking, spinning and eluding tacklers in the one half that was required of him.
The Hot Springs junior collected 201 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns as the Bison rolled over Hill City 54-0 via mercy rule in a Class 11B matchup to open the season in the Rangers’ first 11-man football game.
“He put the time in over the summer. He was in the weight room all winter long, all summer long,” Hot Springs head coach Ben Kramer said of Iverson. “You’re seeing what happens when you put the time in and you put the effort in.”
Iverson finished with 168 rushing yards on just nine carries and caught one pass for 33 yards. Quarterback Brynn Thompson went 1-for-1 in the air for 33 yards and ran for 20 yards on three carries, while Cameron Maciejewski picked up 15 yards on five carries for the Bison (1-0).
“It means a lot. Last year we didn’t have a good season, so this year we’re looking to build off that,” Iverson said of his performance. “Everybody worked hard today, everybody worked hard this summer, and it worked out.”
The Rangers (0-1) mustered just 23 yards of offense to the Bison’s 326. Devin Buehler completed 4 of 6 passes for 1 yard and ran for 3 yards on two carries, while Eli Isakson earned 11 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
“They’re both really good,” Kramer said of his offense and defense. “They worked hard in the offseason. We didn’t see anything tonight that we didn’t expect, so it was good.”
Hot Springs opened the game with a blocked punt on the first drive that Thompson scooped up and returned 30 yards for the touchdown. Aftering forcing a three-and-out on Hill City’s next possession, Iverson burst for 25 yards on his squad’s first play from scrimmage, down to the opposing 2-yard line, which Maciejewski followed by punching in the touchdown to make it 14-0 less than five minutes into the contest.
The Rangers, who went 0-for-8 on third down, answered with another three-and-out, and their punt gave the Bison starting field position at the 26. Iverson scampered into the end zone three plays later for a 10-yard touchdown.
Shortly after the first quarter expired, Iverson jogged in a 9-yard touchdown that he set up the play before with a 27-yard tip-toe run down the sideline on third-and-two. The score capped off a 66-yard scoring drive in just six plays to put Hot Springs up 27-0.
Iverson also got in on the passing game on the next drive for the Bison, who were faced with a third-and-nine situation from their own 29. Thompson rolled out to his right and hit Iverson with a deep shot, good for 33 yards, which Iverson then followed with a 23-yard run into the end zone for his third touchdown of the evening.
Thompson added a touchdown as well, dashing for a 4-yard score on a QB keeper after Iverson sprinted 20 yards to set up first-and-goal to make it 41-0.
Iverson picked up his fourth and final touchdown in the closing minutes of the first half, hustling 27 yards and into the end zone to give the Bison a commanding 48-0 lead.
Hill City avoided the 50-point, halftime mercy rule, but kicked off to Hot Springs to begin the second half with the game on the line. It took just five plays for the Bison subs to end the contest, as Vincent Irizarry ran for 30 yards on first down before backup QB Preston Iverson rolled out and scrambled 27 yards for the eighth and final touchdown to induce the mercy rule.
“Like I told the kids at halftime, it’s the 24-hour rule. You can enjoy it for 24 hours because it’s only going to get tougher,” Kramer said. “But after you come off a 1-7 season, to get one under their belts early is good.”
The competition ramps up for Hot Springs, as it’ll travel to Newcastle, Wyoming next week before returning home for a meeting with St. Thomas More (0-1) on Sept. 3. Hill City plays McCook Central/Montrose on the road next Saturday.
“We just need to build off this,” Iverson said. “And just keep winning.”
