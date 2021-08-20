Landon Iverson dazzles in Hot Springs’ shutout win over Hill City

“They’re both really good,” Kramer said of his offense and defense. “They worked hard in the offseason. We didn’t see anything tonight that we didn’t expect, so it was good.”

Hot Springs opened the game with a blocked punt on the first drive that Thompson scooped up and returned 30 yards for the touchdown. Aftering forcing a three-and-out on Hill City’s next possession, Iverson burst for 25 yards on his squad’s first play from scrimmage, down to the opposing 2-yard line, which Maciejewski followed by punching in the touchdown to make it 14-0 less than five minutes into the contest.

The Rangers, who went 0-for-8 on third down, answered with another three-and-out, and their punt gave the Bison starting field position at the 26. Iverson scampered into the end zone three plays later for a 10-yard touchdown.

Shortly after the first quarter expired, Iverson jogged in a 9-yard touchdown that he set up the play before with a 27-yard tip-toe run down the sideline on third-and-two. The score capped off a 66-yard scoring drive in just six plays to put Hot Springs up 27-0.