Lane Krautschun uses mid-race kick to win 3200 state title

SIOUX FALLS — Lane Krautschun came to distance running in the shadow of a couple of South Dakota running legends, as Daniel and Johnathan Burkhalter won multiple state titles in both cross country and on the track while competing at Bison High School.

On Friday, Krautschun picked up where his talented former teammates left off as the Cardinals sophomore utilized a mid-race kick to win the Class B boys 3200-meter state title at Howard Wood Field.

“Dan and John were awesome, so it’s nice to pick it up from those guys,” Krautschun said with a satisfied smile. “It was great to have seen what those guys did and try to emulate it.”

After trailing Josiah Schroeder of Canistota, the top seed, for three laps, Krautschun made his move midway through the fourth lap, grabbed the lead and continued to expanded the margin throughout on the way a 9:57.18 clocking. The state title was his second of the 2021-22 season as Krautschun won the Class B cross country title last fall.

“My plan was to settle in the first mile, don’t do anything crazy and try to hit it in five and six (laps), and then Garrett Winkler of Newell took the lead and when we came around the corner, I felt good and just went with it,” said Krautschun, whose winning time exceeded his best regular season time by nearly 20 seconds.

Perhaps not surprising since Krautschun suffered an early season, lower-body injury that hampered his work.

“I ran one race at the beginning of the season and then got injured, and it was probably in April that I started to feel good again,” Krautschun said. “So to come out and run by far my best race of the season today is super cool.”

Newell’s Garrett Winkler finished fifth (10:15.04).

Lanie Blair, a Kadoka Area senior, tallied a super cool win as well, topping the Class B girls discuss field with a throw of 123 feet, 1 inch. And with it, shunted some unpleasant memories of last year’s state track meet to the side in the process.

“Last year, I competed but I scratched all of my throws, so this is a definite improvement from last year for sure,” Blair said with a laugh. “I went into the school year with a best throw of 114 feet and broke the school record (126-10).

Fittingly perhaps given the above scenario, Blair saved her winning effort until her very last throw.

“I was fourth going into my last throw, so it felt amazing to do that,” she said. “I just wanted to be on the podium honestly, so this is more than I hoped for, and I’m proud to finish up like this.”

Blair wasn’t the only Kadoka Area athlete to perform well on Friday. Junior Gracie Eisenbraun earned a runner-up finish in Class B girls pole vault with a season’s best 10-foot clearance, her best effort of the season, to finish second to Sadie Johnson of Estelline/Hendricks (10 feet, 3 inches).

Six other Class B individual state titles were awarded on Friday. Ella Boekelheide of Northwestern won the girls 3200 in a time of 11:33.48, and Philip’s Presley Terkildsen placed seventh (12:09.79).

Reese Luze of Colman-Egan won the girls 800 (2:19.22), and Kaleb Foltz of Tri-State claimed the boys 800 in a time of 1:59.73. Wall’s Brodi Sundall finished fifth (2:03.29) and Newell’s Garrett Winkler placed eighth (2:04.72).

In field events, Courtney See of Avon won the girls long jump (16 feet, 10.75 inches) while Lyman’s Skyler Volmer finished seventh (15 feet, 9.5 inches). Ryan Benson won the boys long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 9.75 inches, while Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft was second (21 feet, 4.5 inches), Wall’s Rylan McDonnell fifth (19 feet, 10.25 inches and Edgemont’s Braden Peterson sixth (19 feet, 9.5 inches).

Lee Reiser, Platte-Geddes, won with the shot-put with a toss of 54 feet, 8 inches. Hank Kraft of Timber Lake finished sixth (49 feet, .5 inches) and Tell Mollman of Lemmon was seventh (48 feet, 9 inches).

Were a prize perhaps awarded for the pure enjoyment of athletic competition, Timber Lake’s Kraft would certainly be a strong contender.

A winner of the Class B triple jump on Thursday and earning a qualification in the 100-meter dash finals scheduled for Saturday, Kraft again did double-duty on Friday while also placing in both the shot put and long jump, and he did so while juggling back-and-forth between venues as the two events were competed simultaneously.

Asked whether the demanding schedule, and a weary body, might have sapped a bit of strength resulting in a less than desired finish in the long jump (Kraft led the qualifiers), Kraft could only smile and shrug.

“I don’t know, it might have I suppose, but it was pretty fun running back and forth, and was pretty cool making the finals and being able to do both,” Kraft said. “I was pretty happy with the shot put but I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t get the long jump, but I have the final of the 100 left so it’s been a good week so far.”

With two days of excellent weather and quality competition to match through two days, the 2022 South Dakota State Track & Field Meet has undoubtedly been a good week so far. And with finals galore on Saturday, the event should close with a bang as medals will be awarded in 18 events with the action scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0