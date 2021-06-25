Largest Mt. Rushmore Classic softball tournament ever gets underway

“Because of all the teams that come from all over, for local teams it’s an opportunity to play teams they don’t see,” he said. “Because they normally play the same people every weekend, and this is an opportunity to come and play somewhere else and see different competition.”

Teams have arrived mainly from South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Minnesota, but one squad made the 13-hour drive from Arkansas to participate.

That squad, the Legends Fastpitch Select out of Rogers, served as SD United’s first matchup of the tournament on Friday and crushed two home runs en route to a 5-0, five-inning victory at Parkview.

Spencer, whose team will face a Minot, North Dakota squad Saturday morning and a Fort Collins, Colorado team Saturday afternoon in Group A of the 18 & Under division of the tournament, said it’s great to play tough competition at home.

“It’s phenomenal. We travel a lot. Typically we have to travel a lot to find these great teams, and it’s just nice to have someone come in our backyard and play,” he said. “We want our girls to play against competition that’s hopefully inferior to what we are, so that we gain something a little bit more. Our goal is constantly to always get better.”