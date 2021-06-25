Largest Mt. Rushmore Classic softball tournament ever gets underway

Scott Spencer is glad he’s in the City of Presidents this weekend.
As the head coach of the South Dakota United softball team, he often finds himself on the road with his Rapid City-based squad, playing in out-of-state tournaments in cities like Gillette, Wyoming and Minneapolis.
But for this weekend, he and his players don’t have to go far for their games, as they’re one of a plethora of teams competing in the annual Mt. Rushmore Classic softball tournament at Parkview Softball Complex and Star of the West Sports Complex in Rapid City.
“You can’t beat it,” Spencer said. “We can stay here, play at home and sleep in our beds, and get great quality opponents as well.”
This year marks the 26th installment of the event and its largest ever, tournament director Rick DenHerder said, as 124 teams from eight states and five age groups are participating in the three-day competition, topping the previous record of number of teams by 10.
“We have teams that come back year after year,” DenHerder said. “Then there are websites where you post tournaments, and people love coming to the Black Hills, so it’s never been a challenge to get people to come.”
DenHerder said the reason for the influx of ballclubs is that the Mt. Rushmore Classic provides a wide range of competition and is a chance for squads to see new opponents.
“Because of all the teams that come from all over, for local teams it’s an opportunity to play teams they don’t see,” he said. “Because they normally play the same people every weekend, and this is an opportunity to come and play somewhere else and see different competition.”
Teams have arrived mainly from South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Minnesota, but one squad made the 13-hour drive from Arkansas to participate.
That squad, the Legends Fastpitch Select out of Rogers, served as SD United’s first matchup of the tournament on Friday and crushed two home runs en route to a 5-0, five-inning victory at Parkview.
Spencer, whose team will face a Minot, North Dakota squad Saturday morning and a Fort Collins, Colorado team Saturday afternoon in Group A of the 18 & Under division of the tournament, said it’s great to play tough competition at home.
“It’s phenomenal. We travel a lot. Typically we have to travel a lot to find these great teams, and it’s just nice to have someone come in our backyard and play,” he said. “We want our girls to play against competition that’s hopefully inferior to what we are, so that we gain something a little bit more. Our goal is constantly to always get better.”
In addition to SD United, 17 other local teams are also competing among the five divisions, which are divided by age group ranging from 12- to 18-year-olds, including 16 Rapid City-based squads and the Black Hills Synergy of Sturgis.
The work to organize this year’s event began last September, DenHerder said, with a large portion of the preparations being relied on those who manage the Parkview and Star of the West arenas.
“It takes that long to get everything coordinated. It’s a lot of work and a lot of effort,” DenHerder said. “The people who run those complexes do all the work to get the fields and the facilities ready, and it’s amazing. They’re awesome. I couldn’t do this without them.”
It’s not only amusing to see the number of people who travel to the area for the Mt. Rushmore Classic, DenHerder added, but it’s also satisfying to know the effect the event has on the area.
“It’s just fun to see that many people coming to the Black Hills,” he said. “It’s amazing to know they’re coming here to play softball, but when you look at the big picture, it’s the economic impact it has on the community.”
For Spencer, he’s glad to be at a local social gathering again with plenty of attendees.
“It feels great to be out shaking hands, and having a lot of people in the stands as well,” he said.
Round-robin games will take place Friday and Saturday, with eight-team single-elimination brackets being played out Sunday.
