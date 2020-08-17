You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry the Cable Guy, Kansas to postpone shows in Deadwood
alert top story

Larry the Cable Guy, Kansas to postpone shows in Deadwood

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy is postponing his show in Deadwood to May 14, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Kansas will also postpone its show to Sept. 26, 2021.

 Courtesy photo

Larry the Cable Guy and Kansas will no longer appear in Deadwood Sept. 4 and Oct. 4, respectively.

According to a press release from Deadwood mountain Grand, which was supposed to host both the comedian and the band postponed their shows due to COVID-19 concerns.

Shows will continue in 2021.

Larry the Cable Guy will perform May 14 and Kansas will play Sept. 26.

Tickets purchased may be used for the new dates, or refunds are available through the ticket outlet where it was purchased. For tickets purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for details.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood slowly re-opens amid global crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News