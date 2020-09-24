Larson earns impressive bareback win

Oklahoma barrel racer Dona Kay Rule and her horse High Valor also found the Kjerstad Arena dirt to their liking, dashing through the cloverleaf in 15.94-seconds, the quickest time of the rodeo, to win the first round and pocket a $2,010 check.

“For me it was easy. I have a really competent horse and I have a lot of confidence in him, so it’s a little easier for me than if I had had a younger horse,” Rule said. “I ask him for his heart every time and he usually gives it. With this group of girls with such quality horses, you just have to out and give it your all every time.”

The team roping tandem of Riley Minor and Brady Minor also made short work of their run to post a round winning effort, a 4.3 second run.

A first round win alluded some, but posting a good time and staying alive in the aggregate with a quality follow up effort mattered.

Tie-down roper Cody Solomon, a 30-year-old four-time NFR qualifier, had the fastest time of the night, an 8.6-second run. Although it was only good enough for sixth in the first round, it set the Prairie View Texas cowboy in position to earn a semifinal spot come Saturday with a strong effort on Friday night.