Larson earns impressive bareback win

The professional rodeo standouts just keep on coming to Rapid City as a new batch of participants were in action at the third performance of the PRCA ProRodeo Tour Finale at the James Kjerstad Event Center on Thursday night.
The task at hand for the second batch of competitors was simple. Best the scores and times posted on the leaderboard in the Tuesday and Wednesday performances by the first of the two 12 person sections in hopes of setting themselves up for a lucrative payout come Saturday’s semifinal and championship round.
Easy for some, not so much for others.
In the positive side of the curve, Canadian bareback rider Orin Larson opened the evening with a back-bumping 90.5-ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail to earn a first-round paycheck.
On a hot streak riding a trail of recent 90-point rides, Larson found a quick spurring rhythm and was in control throughout the eight second ride.
“I’ve been just fortunate to draw the good horses at the right rodeos, I guess. I had seen the horse a couple of times. Kaycee Feild went 89 on him last week, so I thought that was a pretty good plug for here,” said Larson, No. 2 in world standings and a five-time NFR qualifier. “I think it’s a good format, though if there is good money and good bucking horses, it doesn’t matter to me a whole lot.”
Oklahoma barrel racer Dona Kay Rule and her horse High Valor also found the Kjerstad Arena dirt to their liking, dashing through the cloverleaf in 15.94-seconds, the quickest time of the rodeo, to win the first round and pocket a $2,010 check.
“For me it was easy. I have a really competent horse and I have a lot of confidence in him, so it’s a little easier for me than if I had had a younger horse,” Rule said. “I ask him for his heart every time and he usually gives it. With this group of girls with such quality horses, you just have to out and give it your all every time.”
The team roping tandem of Riley Minor and Brady Minor also made short work of their run to post a round winning effort, a 4.3 second run.
A first round win alluded some, but posting a good time and staying alive in the aggregate with a quality follow up effort mattered.
Tie-down roper Cody Solomon, a 30-year-old four-time NFR qualifier, had the fastest time of the night, an 8.6-second run. Although it was only good enough for sixth in the first round, it set the Prairie View Texas cowboy in position to earn a semifinal spot come Saturday with a strong effort on Friday night.
"I just need to lock in and do my job, pick up tomorrow’s check (second round) and keep moving forward,” said Solomon, said who sits 14th in the world. “I’ve been 16th in the world two times before and I’ve made the finals, and one thing I’ve learned is that life goes on so I try to take the pressure off myself and whatever happens, I’m satisfied with it.”
The night did not go well for the South Dakota contingent out on Thursday night. Bareback rider Jamie Howlett (Rapid City, sixth in the world) failed to mark his horse out and the no score will take him out of the aggregate.
Sturgis steer wrestler Eli Lord (19th) failed to bulldog his steer and likely saw his NFR dreams dashed in the process, while bronc rider Cole Elshere drew a poor performing bucking horse and posted an 78.5 effort, a result that will likely leave him outside the top eight qualifiers to the semifinals as well.
Thursday’s action completed the first round of competition and the first monies earned.
Winners included: Orin Larson in bareback, 90.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeos Game Trail; Rowdy Parrott in steer wrestling, 3.5 seconds; Riley Minor/Brady Minor in team roping, 4.3 seconds; Brody Cress in saddle bronc, 88 points on Dakota Rodeo's Covergirl; Tyler Milligan in tie-down roping, 7.6 seconds; Dona Kay Rule in barrel racing, 15.94-seconds each; and Stetson Wright in bull riding, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo's Quid Pro Quo.
The fourth performance is scheduled for Friday night (7:30 p.m.), a performance that will close out the second round and determine the eight qualifiers in each event that will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
