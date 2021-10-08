Larson goes over 200 yards in STM win over Belle

Apparently Matthew Larson just wants to get his hands on the football.
The St. Thomas More junior running back gained an unofficial 263 yards rushing, scoring four touchdowns, and intercepted two passes from his linebacker position as the Cavaliers rolled past Belle Fourche 35-13 Friday night at the STM field.
With the win, the Cavaliers moved to 5-2 overall and earned at least a share of the Black Hills Conference title, with Sturgis left on the schedule next week. A win would give the Cavs the title outright.
St. Thomas More led 14-0 at halftime, but used three Larson touchdowns in the second half to pull away for the win. He scored on TD runs of 30 yards, 73 yards, 9 yards and 4 yards.
Larson said it all started with his offensive line.
“I get 5 yards down the field almost every time without getting touched,” he said. “In some of those runs, I had one-on-ones with the safety and all I had to do is make a move and I’m off to the races, I guess.”
STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said it was a combination of the offensive line gelling in the last three weeks and Larson running hard. He said there is just something special about him.
“He has good vision and he cuts well, and he smells the end zone and he gets after it,” he said. “Not only is he tough between the first five yards, but he is awful tough to bring down, and he has some speed in him. He has worked hard in the weight room and has really got himself to be an all-around great football player.”
While the Cavs seemed to be in control for much of the game, they were a bit inconsistent in the first half, with sophomore quarterback Lee Neugebauer throwing one touchdown but also three interceptions. The STM defense, however, eased those miscues with three interceptions of its own in the first half and four in the game. Tyson Durham and Jed Sullivan had the other two pics.
Wayne Sullivan Neugebauer might have been a little tense going in, but he still threw the ball well at times.
"The ones that he got picked off, he has to learn that it is either our guy or no guy,” he said. “One thing is he has a heck of an arm, so sometimes he is afraid of overthrowing everyone. But I was impressed with how settled down. That would rattle any veteran throwing three pics. He comes out and gets us a couple of big first downs, gets us moving the chains. Every week he is getting better.”
Larson got the Cavs on the board on their first possession with a 30-yard score, capping a six-play, 67-yard drive. Neugebauer then found Jed Sullivan down the left sideline for a 19-yard score with 3:44 to play in the first for a quick 14-0 lead.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the second quarter and that’s how the score stood at the halftime break.
But the Cavaliers and Larson took control early in the third, as he broke two tackles down the right sideline and raced to the middle of the field, out-sprinting the Broncs for the 73-yard score.
After Belle quarterback Anthony Budmayr dropped the ball at his own 9-yard line and STM’s Chase Donnelly recovered, Larson scored one play later for a 28-0 lead, still with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Belle Fourche, which had a couple scoring opportunities earlier but couldn’t convert, got on the board four minutes later on a 10-yard run by sophomore Kyren Nulle, capping a 10-play, 55-yard drive.
One play into the fourth quarter, Larson scored for the fourth time on a 4-yard run. Belle Fourche closed the scoring with three minutes to play on an 80-yard run by Devin Nowowiejski against mostly STM reserves.
It was too many mistakes made and too much of Larson, Belle Fourche head coach Scott Slotten said.
“We had some big plays called back just from stupid mistakes, mistakes that weren’t even involved in the play that we shouldn’t have made,” he said. “You can’t beat a good team like this when you make those mistakes.”
Slotten said he thought his team showed some flashes, but he added it is tough to win games on just flashes. He said a team needs to put four quarters together and get rid of the big plays allowed.
“Every week it seems like a team is sparking a huge run on us, so we have to be more disciplined on defense and fly around better,” he said. “We have the talent to compete, but our numbers are a little low. They are working hard, but they have to keep grinding and make sure they do what they are told. We have to get 11 guys flying to the football, and we have to get our line to block until the whistle. Those are things we are going to work on this week and make sure we get better at it and finish out our last two games on the right note.”
The Cavs finished with 394 yards of total offense — 312 on the ground. Aaron Roach added 44 yards on nine carries. Neugebauer was 7-of-19 passing for 82 yards, with Sullivan catching three passes for 49 yards.
Wayne Sullivan said he believes the Cavaliers are beginning to put things together at the right time.
“I think our run game has a good identity, and now we can run and we can play-action pass, spread out teams if we need be,” he said. “Those are the things we are going to need to do. Now we’re going against a tough Sturgis team, another AA school that will prepare us getting ready for the playoffs.”
Nowowiejski finished with 136 yards on the ground and Budmayr was 4-of-18 passing for 53 yards and two interceptions, with sophomore Nolan Wahlfeldt 3-of-11 passing for 25 yards and two interceptions.
The Broncs, 2-5, close with two home games against Douglas and Spearfish.