Larson goes over 200 yards in STM win over Belle

After Belle quarterback Anthony Budmayr dropped the ball at his own 9-yard line and STM’s Chase Donnelly recovered, Larson scored one play later for a 28-0 lead, still with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Belle Fourche, which had a couple scoring opportunities earlier but couldn’t convert, got on the board four minutes later on a 10-yard run by sophomore Kyren Nulle, capping a 10-play, 55-yard drive.

One play into the fourth quarter, Larson scored for the fourth time on a 4-yard run. Belle Fourche closed the scoring with three minutes to play on an 80-yard run by Devin Nowowiejski against mostly STM reserves.

It was too many mistakes made and too much of Larson, Belle Fourche head coach Scott Slotten said.

“We had some big plays called back just from stupid mistakes, mistakes that weren’t even involved in the play that we shouldn’t have made,” he said. “You can’t beat a good team like this when you make those mistakes.”

Slotten said he thought his team showed some flashes, but he added it is tough to win games on just flashes. He said a team needs to put four quarters together and get rid of the big plays allowed.