Last-minute touchdown gives Black Hills State first 4-0 start in 52 years

SPEARFISH — Credit Black Hills State.

The Yellow Jackets not only know how to keep a Swarm Day crowd engaged, but they also know how to establish the program’s excellence in the process.

For the second straight year, Black Hills State won a thrilling homecoming football game with its 31-28 defeat of Colorado Mesa on Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1970 in the process.

“Our guys deserve it,” Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said. “They work so hard. They pour so much into football. They’re a group of dudes that love football and each other. They’re extremely selfless and just bust their butts.”

A game filled with ups and downs saw the Yellow Jackets and Mavericks trade the lead twice in the final two and a half minutes. The second came when BHSU quarterback Chance Eben hit wide receiver Hasaan Williams on back-to-back plays, with the second resulting in a 29-yard touchdown that proved to be the winning points.

“We practice out two-minute drill every Friday,” Eben said while hanging out with family after the game. “We’re pretty good at it. I kept telling myself ‘It’s just like Friday morning. Don’t try to do too much.'”

Williams echoed Eben’s thoughts.

“We practice that situation every week. Every week,” Williams said. “Preparation is key, definitely. We knew just what we were doing on the field. They were great balls. Definitely on the money and right where they’re supposed to be.”

The first 30 minutes of the game could only be described as a rollercoaster for Black Hills.

The Yellow Jackets drove into Mavericks’ territory on its opening drive only to turn the ball over on a Nolan Susel fumble.

After a scoreless first quarter, Mesa got onto the scoreboard first when Jullen Ison scampered in for a touchdown on the 13-yard run.

Black Hills fell behind 14-0 when CMU linebacker Hudson Metcalf stripped BHSU running back Riley Bennett of the ball and returned it 71 yards for a Mavericks’ touchdown.

“I went to Riley and said ‘You need to forget about that play,’” Breske said. “Then I went to the bench and said, 'Wipe that sad look off your faces. Our next play could be our best play.’”

Breske’s words proved prophetic.

Black Hills State found itself with first-and-10 at its own 8-yard line. Instead of running the football, the Yellow Jackets chose to air it out on first down. With Williams covered along the right sideline, Eben looked left and hit T.J. Chukwurah in stride as the BHSU wide out broke open after a double move.

Chukwurah raced 92 yards to the end zone, and suddenly the 14-0 deficit was cut to seven points. After forcing CMU into a three-and-out punt, Black Hills went right back down the field and deadlocked the game at 14-14 when Nolan Susel scored from a yard out after taking a direct snap from center.

The Mavericks bounced back and scored before halftime to take a 21-14 lead when Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter hit running back Jullen Ison with a 16-yard TD pass.

Black Hills State came out after halftime and saw its defensive lock down Mesa, holding CMU scoreless for 17 and a half minutes until Hunter hit Dagan Rienks with a 25-yard TD pass with 2:23 to play.

“Mesa was running the heck out of power throughout the game,” Breske said. “We were stuffing the gap. We were spilling the guard, making it bounce before we’d make the play. We were playing so well as a defense.”

The Yellow Jackets tied the game at 21-all with 4:48 left in the game when Susel scored his second TD of the day on a 1-yard run from the Wildcat formation. BHSU then took the lead when kicker Coleman Chapman hit a clutch 52-yard field goal to put the Yellow Jackets up 24-21 with 5:11 to play.

Mesa came right back, however, capping a seven-play, 70-yard drive with Hunter’s toss to Rienks with 2:28 to play to put the Mavericks back in front 28-24.

Black Hills State had to convert a clutch fourth-and-3 near midfield. Eben hit Williams as the BHSU receiver went up the middle of the field for a catch-and-run that gained 22 yards. The Yellow Jackets went no-huddle and Eben went right back to Williams, who made a tough catch at the back of the end zone.

“The first play was a freeze call. We try and get them to jump off and get an easy five yards,” said Williams, who finished with seven catches for 68 yards. “The second was an option play. I go out and run the option – a fade route or corner route for me. We just executed. That’s it.”

“Hasaan and I came here together in 2018. We’ve been best friends this whole time,” said Eben, who completed 23 of 28 passes for 296 yards, two TDs and one interception. “It’s so special that throw was to him.”

Black Hills State (4-0, 2-0 RMAC) travels to Rapid City to play South Dakota Mines for the Homestake Trophy. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.