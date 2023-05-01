An undercover sting held by local and federal law enforcement during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally concluded Friday with the eighth and final sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Cody Hopkins, 32, of Claysville, Pennsylvania, to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, the mandatory minimum.

Hopkins and the seven other men were arrested and ultimately convicted after speaking with various undercover agents posing as children during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The sting is an annual operation for local and federal law enforcement that primarily results in arrests of local men. Hopkins was one of two non-locals arrested in 2020.

He was originally charged with enticement of a minor using the internet on Aug. 10, 2020 in a criminal complaint. A federal grand jury decided to charge him with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet on Aug. 20, 2020. A jury found him guilty on Aug. 26, 2022 after a two-day trial.

According to court documents Hopkins messaged with Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Lawrence Propes on Aug. 8, 2020. Propes posed as a 13-year-old girl.

Hopkins said the age didn't bother him, "as long as it stays between us." He also discussed sexual preferences.

Hopkins drove to the Stevens High School tennis court to meet with the supposed teen that evening, where he was arrested. According to the document, he told law enforcement he was there to help the girl but admitted the chats were disturbing.

Hopkins was one of two in the group of eight to take his case to a jury trial. Christopher Traux, 33, of Rapid City was convicted at trial in November 2021. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and life on supervised release. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals denied his appeal in April.

The other six men took plea deals. Their sentences ranged from two years to 10 years in prison.

Darren Harrison, 28, Robert Goodwill Jr., 21 and Michael Hudson, 35 — all of Rapid City — pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child pornography. Harrison was sentenced to two years in federal prison and five years of supervised released. Goodwill and Hudson were each sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and five years on supervised release.

Harrison was released on Oct. 7, 2022. Goodwill was sentenced in 2022 and is still behind bars.

Hudson is incarcerated in Minneapolis. He's scheduled to be released in July 2023.

Travis McDonald, 30, of Rapid City and William Riley, 62, of Sturgis, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography. McDonald was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release. Riley was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of supervised release.

McDonald is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Colorado. He is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2028. Riley is held at a federal prison in Texas. His release date is Aug. 18, 2026.

Kevin Clements, 25, of Claysville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor using the internet and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Kentucky. His release date is Nov. 4, 2028.