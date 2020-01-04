Last second shot lifts STM girls

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team closed out the Cavalier Classic in Aberdeen with an exciting win as they scored a 40-39 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli on a last-second 3-pointer by Jenna Jacobson.
STM jumped out to a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, before carrying a 21-20 advantage into the half.
Aberdeen battled back in the third to take a 29-26 lead.
In the latter part of the fourth, Roncalli maintained the lead until Jacobson hit the game winner with three seconds remaining.
Roncalli had an opportunity to make a game-winner of its own, but ultimately fell short.
STM coach Brandon Kandolin stressed the importance of these games early in the season.
“This was definitely a team we needed to play, especially being down a couple of players and we are being battle tested early,” he said. “We had some girls who had to grow up this weekend and this was a game that really helped us grow up. I was proud at the way we were able to hang in there. Roncalli is a great team and they have some girls that are very talented.”
Haleigh Timmer led the way for More with 23 points, while Kaci Cooper chipped in with seven points.
It won’t get much easier for the unbeaten Cavaliers (5-0) as they travel to Elk-Point Jefferson Friday, followed by a matchup at Bridgewater-Emery on Saturday.
HILL CITY 60, KADOKA AREA 34: The Rangers earned their fifth win of the season with a victory over Kadoka Area on Saturday.
Abby Siemonsma paced Hill City with 17 points, while Hailey Wathen chipped in with 11 points.
Whitney Edwards had a double-double for the Rangers, scoring 11 points, while pulling in 10 rebounds.
Lavin Bendt led the Kougars with 12 points.
Hill City (5-2) will host Custer on Thursday, while Kadoka Area (3-3) is at Philip on Tuesday.
STURGIS 34, LEAD-DEADWOOD 29: The Scoopers snapped a three-game skid with a win over Lead-Deadwood Saturday evening in Sturgis.
Sarah Janz led Sturgis with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Kylie Shaw chipped in with 11 points.
Anna Campbell paced the Golddiggers with 12 points.
The Scoopers (2-4) will play at Custer on Saturday, while the Lead-Deadwood (4-1) hosts Upton, Wyo., on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 65, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 28: Ryder Kirsch scored 18 points to lead St. Thomas More to a win over Aberdeen Roncalli on the second day of the Cavalier Classic on Saturday.
Caden Casey chipped in with 16 points for STM, while Connor Hollenbeck added 11.
Gray Imbery led Roncalli with 10 points.
In the opening game of the weekend, More picked up a 72-32 victory over Sisseton, led by a 23 point game from Kirsch.
St. Thomas More (5-0) Tuesday, when it hosts Belle Fourche.
HARDING COUNTY 60, EDGEMONT 27: The Ranchers jumped out to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first as they cruised past Edgemont on Saturday.
Camden Hett paced Harding County with 26 points, followed by Royale Martian, who added 12 points.
Caleb Simons led the Moguls with 13 points, while Grant Darrow finished with six points and three rebounds.
The Ranchers (4-1) will host Mott-Regent, N.D., on Tuesday, while Edgemont (0-5) is at Crawford, Neb., on Thursday.
STURGIS 72, LEAD-DEADWOOD 55: The Scoopers ran past the Golddiggers Saturday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (2-2) is at Custer Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood (1-5) hosts Upton, Wyo., on Thursday.