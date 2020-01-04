Last second shot lifts STM girls

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team closed out the Cavalier Classic in Aberdeen with an exciting win as they scored a 40-39 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli on a last-second 3-pointer by Jenna Jacobson.

STM jumped out to a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, before carrying a 21-20 advantage into the half.

Aberdeen battled back in the third to take a 29-26 lead.

In the latter part of the fourth, Roncalli maintained the lead until Jacobson hit the game winner with three seconds remaining.

Roncalli had an opportunity to make a game-winner of its own, but ultimately fell short.

STM coach Brandon Kandolin stressed the importance of these games early in the season.

“This was definitely a team we needed to play, especially being down a couple of players and we are being battle tested early,” he said. “We had some girls who had to grow up this weekend and this was a game that really helped us grow up. I was proud at the way we were able to hang in there. Roncalli is a great team and they have some girls that are very talented.”

Haleigh Timmer led the way for More with 23 points, while Kaci Cooper chipped in with seven points.