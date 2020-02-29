Late comeback lifts Black Hills St. women past Mines

After hitting just 4 of 16 shots in the first quarter, Mines trailed 16-9 at the quarter break and 24-15 at the 6-minute mark of the second quarter. The Hardrockers closed the half on a 17-7 run to take a 32-31 lead into halftime and then came out and hit three 3-pointers in an 11-2 scoring burst in the first 2:47 of the third quarter to hold a 43-33 lead over Black Hills State.

“When we do something good, it breeds confidence throughout the team,” Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said. “We just got determined and made a couple shots and that got everybody on the court going. We just got rolling from there.”

A Cooper Courtney 3-pointer with 90 seconds left in the third quarter got the Mines faithful to their feet cheering and the Lady Hardrockers carried a 50-41 lead into the final quarter.

“We were down nine and we had no momentum,” Black Hills State coach Mark Nore said. “We’d given up way to many looks for their scores, and we dug ourselves a hole just like that.”

The Yellow Jackets, despite being down nine points, stuck to their game plan. Nore’s club dug in, picked up its ball pressure and got to the glass to take away any second-chance opportunities from the Lady Hardrockers.

