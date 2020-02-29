Late comeback lifts Black Hills St. women past Mines

It was an over-the-top ending to an over-the-top good women’s basketball game.
Black Hills State’s Morgan Ham took a lobbed entry pass from teammate Racquel Wientjes and scored the winning basket to lift the Yellow Jackets to a come-from-behind 60-58 win over South Dakota Mines in the regular season finale for both schools in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
Ham posted up in the blocks on two straight possessions in the final minute of the game and scored Black Hills State’s final five points. Her first points came on a traditional 3-point play with 46 seconds to play and the second – the game-winner – came with 5.9 ticks left on the clock.
“I saw no backside help,” Wientjes said of the lob pass she gave Ham leading to the final basket. “I knew Morgan could finish it because she is pretty strong. I threw it up there hoping she’d go get it and finish the game for us.”
“We had a specific play we hadn’t run before, and coach said to get it in, and that’s what we did,” Ham added. “Racquel, she had no hesitation there. She made the choice right away. I knew I had to score it. I knew backside help was coming, so I had to give a shot fake.”
Ham’s winning points capped a furious comeback by the Yellow Jackets over the final quarter of the game.
After hitting just 4 of 16 shots in the first quarter, Mines trailed 16-9 at the quarter break and 24-15 at the 6-minute mark of the second quarter. The Hardrockers closed the half on a 17-7 run to take a 32-31 lead into halftime and then came out and hit three 3-pointers in an 11-2 scoring burst in the first 2:47 of the third quarter to hold a 43-33 lead over Black Hills State.
“When we do something good, it breeds confidence throughout the team,” Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said. “We just got determined and made a couple shots and that got everybody on the court going. We just got rolling from there.”
A Cooper Courtney 3-pointer with 90 seconds left in the third quarter got the Mines faithful to their feet cheering and the Lady Hardrockers carried a 50-41 lead into the final quarter.
“We were down nine and we had no momentum,” Black Hills State coach Mark Nore said. “We’d given up way to many looks for their scores, and we dug ourselves a hole just like that.”
The Yellow Jackets, despite being down nine points, stuck to their game plan. Nore’s club dug in, picked up its ball pressure and got to the glass to take away any second-chance opportunities from the Lady Hardrockers.
“Coach and I were saying we need to chip away instead of making home-run plays,” Wientjes said. “That was our mentality. Instead of bombing shots, we needed to get the ball into the paint, work it in there.”
The 3-point shot set the comeback in motion, however.
Wientjes, who finished with 20 points, sandwiched two 3-pointers around a 3-point shot by Mines senior Sami Steffeck, who also scored 20 points. Then BH’s Abby Switzer took a pass from Katie Messler and scored a short jumper.
Ashlee Beacom came up with a steal and layup and Messler scored in close to tie the game at 53-all. Another basket by Beacom gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead since there was a minute left in the second quarter.
Anna Haugen, another of four Mines seniors playing on Senior Night, hit a pair of free throws to give the Lady Hardrockers a 56-55 lead with 1:01 to play.
Ham posted up in the left block, drawing a foul on Mines’ Molly McCabe in the process of scoring. Her free throw put the Yellow Jackets up 58-56. McCabe answered back with a 10-foot jumper to tie the game with 32.8 seconds remaining.
Black Hills State broke Mines’ full-court press, and Wientjes saw Ham had McCabe fronting her and sealed with no backside help. Ham gathered in the lob pass, ball faked once and put in the winning bucket.
“Morgan made some big-time plays for us,” Nore said. “She finished really well. And that was a heck of a pass from Racquel.”
Jacobson said she liked the matchup, with McCabe guarding Ham down the stretch. With fouls to give before giving up bonus free throws, the play might’ve been to foul BH away from the basket with so little time on the clock.
“I’ll take my odds one-on-one in the post any day,” Jacobson said. “We had plenty of fouls to give and not end up in that situation where she is isolated on the block. I just told the team that was my bad.”
Both the Yellow Jackets and Lady Hardrockers head into the RMAC postseason playoffs next.
Black Hills State (17-10, 14-8 RMAC) enter the playoffs seeded fifth and play at Western Colorado on Wednesday.
Mines is seeded sixth and has a road game at Westminster College, also on Wednesday.