Late interception seals Hardrockers win over Adams State

Jacob Schwab picked off a tipped pass inside the red zone with 12 seconds to play to seal a 23-20 victory for South Dakota Mines over Adams State in RMAC football action Saturday afternoon at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

Connor Taylor kicked a go-ahead field goal for the Hardrockers (6-3 overall, 5-2 RMAC) with 1:50 to play, leaving ample time for the Grizzlies (2-7, 2-5) to roll out their two-minute offense. They moved the ball 46 yards to the opposing 30-yard line, converting a fourth down, before a Kyante Christian hit on quarterback Marckell Grayson's throw popped the ball up to a wide open Schwab for the easy interception.

Jayden Johannsen finished 24 of 36 passing for 318 yards, two touchdowns and one pick for SD Mines, adding 88 rushing yards on 19 carries and lost one fumble. Isaiah Eastman hauled in both of Johannsen's TD passes, receptions of 18 and 5 yards, and ended with 8 receptions for 122 yards, while Jeremiah Bridges caught 7 passes for 94 yards and tight end Jake Leone added 7 receptions for 83 yards.

Christian, Caleb Franklin and Otutoa Afu each recorded sacks on defense, while Franklin added a pair of tackles for loss. Taylor converted all three of his field-goal attempts, hitting from 38, 23 and 22.

The Hardrockers, who secured a winning season with the victory for the second straight year, will travel to CSU Pueblo next Saturday for the penultimate game of their regular season.