Late pin lifts Govs past Raiders for Class A Team Dual title

A third-period pin in the final match of the night proved to be decisive as the Pierre Governors nipped the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 34-31 to claim the 2021 State Class A Team Dual championship, an impressive performance by a Pierre squad ranked fifth in dual rankings coming into the state tournament.
The win came in the 138-pound finale as Pierre’s Hayden Shafer overcame a 4-1 deficit by clamping a cradle hold on the Raider’s Corter Doney and the game-changing stick in a match determined by bonus points as the two teams split the 14 matches.
Wins at by Riley Benson, Tyler Voorhees and Tanner VanScoy at 152, 160 and 170 respectively had staked the Raiders to an early 13-3 advantage but bonus-point falls by Governors Regan Bollweg (220) and Preston Taylor (285) gave Pierre its first lead of the bout (18-16).
Win by Raiders Evan Eckholm (106), Jack Schoenhard (113) and Logan Graf (120 would prove to be the last numbers in the Stevens point column as Pierre swept the final three matches capped off by Shafer’s come-from-behind win in the final match.
“Pierre is a good team and it came down to us not getting some bonus points that we thought we could get,” Stevens coach Travis King said. "They were going to win on criteria points unless we won that match so feel sorry for Corter, but the loss wasn’t on his shoulders. And we hadn’t ever beaten that kid and were on the verge of beating him for the first time in our career. I was heartbroken for the kids but we had a great dual season and Pierre made a great run the last two nights.”
For Stevens, the outcome perhaps summarized a day given to a host of just missed opportunities as the Raiders saw chances at a boys' title take a hit as well as a strong performance in the semifinals by tournament favorite Brandon Valley. Six Lynx grapplers advanced to championship bouts on Saturday while Stevens will send but four to the gold medal round.
The big semifinal surge vaulted Brandon Valley into a commanding 164-144 lead over Stevens heading into Saturday final day. Pierre and Watertown share third spot (113) and Sturgis (82.5) rounds out the top five.
The Lynx advantage leaves a daunting challenge on tap for Stevens, particularly given the number and quality of the Lynx qualifiers — Jordan Oehme (4-seed, 120), Trason Oehme (1-seed, 126), Alex Mentzer (2-seed, 132), Isaac Klinkhammer (1-seed, 160), Owen Warren (2-seed, 220) and Navarro Schunke (1-seed, 285).
Stevens title hopes will depend heavily on the fortunes of Jack Schoenhard (2-seed, 113), Logan Graf (1-seed, 120), Riley Benson (2-seed, 152) and Ryan Brink (2-seed, 195).
Sturgis Brown (fifth in the standings, 82.5) advanced three grapplers to the finals, Kelton Olson (4-seed, 132), and Wren (2-seed, 160) and Reese Jacobs (1-seed, 170).
Rapid City Central qualified two for the championship matches as well with Cael Larson, defending 120-pound champion and top-seeded at 138, and TJ Morrison (3-seed at 152). Morrison turned the tables on Raider Riley Benson in their semifinal match as Benson pinned had pinned the Cobbler senior in the 4A regional finals.
Picking out particular matches to watch in not an easy task and trips to the concession stand had best be limited. Nonetheless, here are a few among the many that standout: Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area, 4
The Class A girls made their first appearance at the state tournament on Friday with quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
A Spearfish trio will compete in the inaugural girls championship day round as Maraia Kruske and Shea Irion will go head-to-head for the 112 pound title, and Taylor Graveman will meet Pierre’s Hattie Baldwin in the 143 pound finale.
“We had a really good day and our girls wrestled well. We have three girls in the finals though two of them are in the same weight class,” Spearfish coach Joel Martin said. “I thought it was great experience for the girls and was glad that they let the girls have their own time and didn’t mix them in with the boys. It was a great environment and the crowd enjoyed it.”
Rapid City Stevens’ Paige Denke advanced as well and will meet Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg in the 124-pound title bout.
Class A action at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena on Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with girls and boys wrestlebacks and concludes with championship placement matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m.