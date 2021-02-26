Late pin lifts Govs past Raiders for Team dual title

A third-period pin in the final match of the night proved to be decisive as the Pierre Governors nipped the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 34-31 to claim the 2021 State Class A Team Dual championship, an impressive performance by a Pierre squad ranked fifth in dual rankings coming into the state tournament.

The win came in the 138-pound finale as Pierre’s Hayden Shafer overcame a 4-1 deficit by clamping a cradle hold on the Raider’s Corter Doney and the game-changing stick in a match determined by bonus points as the two teams split the 14 matches.

Wins at by Riley Benson, Tyler Voorhees and Tanner VanScoy at 152, 160 and 170 respectively had staked the Raiders to an early 13-3 advantage but bonus-point falls by Governors Regan Bollweg (220) and Preston Taylor (285) gave Pierre its first lead of the bout (18-16).

Win by Raiders Evan Eckholm (106), Jack Schoenhard (113) and Logan Graf (120 would prove to be the last numbers in the Stevens point column as Pierre swept the final three matches capped off by Shafer’s come-from-behind win in the final match.