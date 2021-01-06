Late surge helps United Way exceed fundraising goal of $2 million

A flurry of last-minute giving and an anonymous donor who agreed to match donations up to $200,000 helped United Way of the Black Hills exceed its fundraising campaign goal of $2,052,000.

Though some donations are still being tallied and others are on their way, executive director Jamie Toennies estimated that the United Way has exceeded its fundraising goal by by at least $10,000.

Just two days before its Dec. 31 deadline, United Way had raised about 75% of needed funds for its overall 2020-21 campaign. Having a donor who agreed to match donations dollar-for-dollar energized the fundraising, Toennies said.

“It was very exciting. It was mainly a flood of individuals and people either donating online or mailing in checks. That was the big surge of it, and we did have some larger companies who wrapped up their campaigns and got those in in time,” she said.

United Way also has extended its campaign deadline through January.

“We recognize this has been a unique year for workplace campaigns, especially when many are working remotely, so we have extended our campaign deadline to Jan. 31 to allow extra time for these organizations to wrap up their campaigns and return their pledges,” Toennies said.