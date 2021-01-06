Late surge helps United Way exceed fundraising goal of $2 million

A flurry of last-minute giving and an anonymous donor who agreed to match donations up to $200,000 helped United Way of the Black Hills exceed its fundraising campaign goal of $2,052,000.
Though some donations are still being tallied and others are on their way, executive director Jamie Toennies estimated that the United Way has exceeded its fundraising goal by by at least $10,000.
Just two days before its Dec. 31 deadline, United Way had raised about 75% of needed funds for its overall 2020-21 campaign. Having a donor who agreed to match donations dollar-for-dollar energized the fundraising, Toennies said.
“It was very exciting. It was mainly a flood of individuals and people either donating online or mailing in checks. That was the big surge of it, and we did have some larger companies who wrapped up their campaigns and got those in in time,” she said.
United Way also has extended its campaign deadline through January.
“We recognize this has been a unique year for workplace campaigns, especially when many are working remotely, so we have extended our campaign deadline to Jan. 31 to allow extra time for these organizations to wrap up their campaigns and return their pledges,” Toennies said.
She said 100% of all funds raised above and beyond the campaign goal will be used for grants to help Black Hills nonprofits and address issues such as mental health and food and economic assistance.
“We are still really encouraging people to give if they’re able,” she said.
United Way of the Black Hills fundraising benefits nearly 50 nonprofit organizations in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic put stress on nonprofits, as well as the people they help. United Way conducted a survey that revealed 88% of the region’s nonprofit organizations noted they’d been negatively affected by the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, it did have an impact on our local communities. It definitely had an impact on local businesses, which impacted employees who weren’t able to work normal hours and after several months of that found themselves in need of assistance,” Toennies said. “We’ve seen a big rise in those seeking economic assistance as well as food. We’re seeing a huge issue around the availability of child care and making sure child care providers have what’s needed to provide care in a healthy and safe environment.”
United Way has provided resources for parents whose children were home because of pandemic school closures, she said. United Way also has launched a mental health initiative.
“We know the pandemic’s taken a heavy toll on everyone’s mental well-being and so with our mental health initiative, we’ve given out numerous grants and will be working to support that issue,” Toennies said.
The region’s nonprofits have struggled with increased demand for services and many had to cancel fundraising events or quickly move them online, she said.
“The pandemic had a profound impact on nonprofits. We knew the nonprofit community had really taken a significant hit so anything over and above we can do to support them is really important this year,” she said.
To make a donation to United Way of the Black Hills by Jan. 31, drop off or mail checks to United Way of the Black Hills, 621 6th St., Ste 100, Rapid City, SD 57701, call 605-343-5872 to make a donation over the phone, text “UWBH” to 40403 to donate; or go to unitedwayblackhills.org/donate.