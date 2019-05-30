For the first time in the 141-year history of the Rapid City Journal, a dramatic happening is about to take place.
The staff of the Journal and the staff of Native Sun News Today had a momentous meeting at the Journal headquarters and came up with the idea of publishing a joint venture tabloid to introduce the upcoming tourism season.
Jointly, they decided that all nine reservations in the state of South Dakota would be included in the tab in an effort to introduce the incoming tourists to the tribes and to promote the culture and tourism sites on their Native Nations.
Journal Publisher Matthew Tranquill is new to South Dakota. When he moved into the job of publisher he realized how little he knew about the Native Americans of this region. He decided to make it a goal to find out as much as he could, and then about how to promote better race relations between all of the citizens of the state.
Tranquill had no idea that there were nine Indian reservations in South Dakota, and he wondered how many others did not know this. Perhaps, he thought, it was time to start a process of educating his readers.
"I am so excited about the opportunity to learn more about South Dakota’s history," Tranquill said. "When I first met my friend, Jim Scull, a few months ago, he told me that I needed to get to know Tim Giago. I am so happy he pointed me that direction. If he hadn't, this publication would never have been. My hopes are that this will give our readers and our tourists a glimpse into the past, present and future lives of the Native Americans in this region."
And so the editor of Native Sun News Today met with the editor of the Rapid City Journal, and they began to formulate the different aspects of articles that would go into the tab. The NSNT crew came up with the name “Eyapaha” for the tab, which in Lakota is the name of the “town crier,” a man who traveled from village to village and shouted out the news to the people of the villages. The Eyapaha also alerted the villagers to the upcoming events taking place across the wide spectrum of Indian Country. So, in a way, he was also their tourism guide.
The management and staff of both newspapers are proud to take part in this first-ever joint venture. We hope that the readers of the Rapid City Journal and of the Native Sun News Today find enjoyment in the articles we bring to you in the venture.