After Wisconsin mess, South Dakota out to lift absentee vote

Wisconsin encouraged voters to vote absentee, and more than 1 million requested ballots to do so. But the state lost many poll workers who were afraid to risk their health; in Milwaukee, thousands had to line up at just five polling locations.

Bob Litz, the Minnehaha County auditor, said holding an election a couple weeks before the governor has predicted infections to peak was a "gap in logic," but he hoped an increase in absentee voting would keep polling locations sparse come Election Day. Minnehaha County has been the hardest-hit by the virus, with over half of confirmed cases in the state.

Litz plans on having all 71 polling locations open, although many of his usual poll workers have not committed to working that day. He's acquired plastic shields and sanitation kits to protect poll workers and noted that many are at higher risk for complications from the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Litz said, "80% of my workers are over 60 years old."