Air Force discloses drug investigation at nuke missile base

WASHINGTON | Security guards at an Air Force base responsible for protecting strategic nuclear missiles in three states are under investigation for alleged marijuana use, Air Force officials said Monday. They are part of the same security force whose members were caught using the hallucinogen LSD four years ago.

Officials declined to disclose the number under investigation or provide other details, but they said Gen. Tim Ray, the top general in charge of Air Force nuclear weapons, flew to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to hold a "no-notice" meeting Monday to address the reported misbehavior by members of the 90th Security Forces Group.

Those under investigation have been removed from their duties until the probe is completed, the Air Force said. The 90th Security Forces Group is responsible for security at F.E. Warren as well as for the network of nuclear-armed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missiles — a key segment of the U.S. nuclear force — in underground launch silos in western Nebraska, southeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado.