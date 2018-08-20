Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sec. of Air Force Heather Wilson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. | U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson was in North Dakota to commemorate the launch of the first large drone to fly beyond sight of the pilot and without a manned airplane to observe the plane.

The flight was conducted Monday by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., which is a tenant at the Grand Sky aviation technology park. A recent authorization by the Federal Aviation Administration allows the drones to fly within 30 miles of the park.

Political leaders from the state called the flight a historic milestone that shows North Dakota's standing in the unmanned aircraft industry.

Wilson was previously the president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

