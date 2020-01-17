Airport Board holds three hour meeting

The Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors only had one item on the agenda Friday but the group met for more than three hours.

After calling the roll and approving the agenda, the board voted to go into executive session "for the purpose of discussing the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee, and to consult with legal counsel and review communications from legal counsel regarding proposed litigation or contractual matters."

The board invited Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame to join them in the meeting as well as legal counsel.

After more than three hours in executive session, the board reopened the meeting and took no action.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0