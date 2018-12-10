CASPER, Wyo. | About 100 thermal coal miners in Wyoming will be moving to Black Thunder from Coal Creek mine, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the move by coal giant Arch Coal will cut the majority of the 154-miner workforce at Coal Creek.
Arch Coal did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the shift in their labor force.
Many independent sources in Wyoming's coal industry say Arch's decision to move miners is likely driven by Coal Creek's lower heat value coal compared to Black Thunder's resources.
An expanding national fleet of natural gas plants has left coal miners adjusting as coal's dominance as the source for U.S. electricity has eroded in recent years.