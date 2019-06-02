The U.S. military has long outfitted its soldiers in wool-based suit jackets and slacks as part of its dress uniforms, but new ways of manufacturing wool have put the fiber to work in other uniforms, and it’s all in the name of safety.
The military is the single largest consumer of U.S. wool. It buys 20 percent of the wool produced in the U.S., according to a 2017 article in Sheep Industry News, and over half of that comes out of Center of the Nation Wool in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
“Almost all branches have dress uniforms made out of wool,” said Wade Kopren, president of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association and producer from Bison. “Wool has always fit right in there since World War II.”
The latest design for the Army Greens, which will be rolled out starting next summer, is a throwback to World War II styles, with olive green hues and a belted coat.
The U.S. Army made the announcement about its new uniforms last Veteran’s Day. The Army Greens will become the everyday business wear for all soldiers by 2028, and the current blue dress uniform will be used for formal occasions.
For the first time since World War II, the Army dress uniform will include wool in every article of clothing, from the shirt to the socks, according to Sheep Industry News.
You have free articles remaining.
Wool is also making its way into combat uniforms — including lightweight T-shirts and socks — because of its flame-retardant and antimicrobial properties.
“So they won’t stink, basically,” Kopren said.
The Army helped reintroduce a manufacturing process called Super Wash that makes wool less itchy and more user-friendly. Chargeurs in Jamestown, S.C., has the only Super Wash line in the U.S., which smooths wool’s pokey fibers. It turns out wool that won’t shrink in the wash and won’t scratch when worn against the skin.
It’s a process that makes wool viable for jackets, pants, underwear, headwear, gloves and socks, according to an Army news release.
Wool will be the focus of the South Dakota Sheep Growers convention this year. Kopren is working on plans for the event, set for Sept. 27 and 28 in Spearfish. There will be a tour of Mountain Meadow Wools in Buffalo, Wyoming and a ranch tour on Day 1. The next day features speakers from Duckworth apparel in Montana, a small wool mill in Texas, and the Crescent Sock Co. in Tennessee.
“It’s going to be jam-packed wool,” Kopren said.