SIOUX FALLS | A Sioux Falls man is facing charges following a high-speed chase through several counties in eastern South Dakota.
The Brookings County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began Wednesday evening when the 49-year-old driver was spotted speeding along several township roads before hitting a rock on private property.
KELO-TV reports the suspect then hit a deputy's squad car and the chase continued with speeds in excess of 100 mph. The deputies lost track of the man after he drove into a cornfield.
On Thursday, someone saw the man walking near the area where he was last seen and called authorities who made an arrest.