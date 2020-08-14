At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

"A lot of people want to participate, wearing T-shirts or maybe waving flags," he said. "But the only way to really raise the bar and move the needle is to identify people who otherwise don't vote and get them to vote."

Chris Carr, the Trump campaign's political director, urged members of the crowd at a rally Thursday to get their neighbors registered to vote.

"Chris Cox right here is a huge ally," Carr said. "The president loves this man."

With hundreds of thousands of people rumbling into Sturgis through this weekend, Cox may be in the right place to reach the suburban voters that the Trump campaign is desperate to win over. Despite the stereotype of the grizzled, tattooed biker, a significant number are what's known as "Rolex riders," professionals who can afford to travel across the country with expensive motorcycles. A growing number are female, college-educated and married, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council.

Cox said that women, including those from the suburbs, are willing to overlook Trump's character to vote for his economic policies and support for law enforcement.

"It's not always about liking the leadership, but it's more about respecting the leadership and seeing the direction of your future," Cox said.