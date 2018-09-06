Subscribe for 33¢ / day

VIBORG | Authorities have identified two teenage boys from Viborg who died in a crash in Turner County.

The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Brady Patterson was driving a car that collided with a pickup in which 17-year-old Kelley Fox was a passenger. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a rural intersection just west of the town. Boy boys died at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy driving the pickup was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. The patrol says charges are pending against him.

