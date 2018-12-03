Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week after reportedly firing at deputies during a pursuit.
Matthew John Lorenzen, 19, of Rapid City, died at the scene a little after 12:15 p.m. Friday after he was shot by a Pennington County sheriff's deputy, according to a news release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.
The name of the deputy who shot Lorenzen has not been released.
Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed Monday morning that the state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tried to initiate a traffic stop near South Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road in Rapid City, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit through parts of Rapid City and Box Elder. Lorenzen reportedly fired at deputies during the pursuit.
The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle rolled into a ditch on the west side of 161st Avenue, just south of the eastbound Exit 78 of Interstate 90 near New Underwood. After the vehicle rolled and landed upside down, the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a weapon. Law enforcement then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the attorney general for a final determination on the officer’s action. That's expected within 30 days, according to the news release.